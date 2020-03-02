Monday, March 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Air pollution in China decreases after COVID-19-related lockdowns come into play

NASA released images that show a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels all over the country.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2020 14:46:03 IST

A recent study ranked China as the 11th most polluted country in the world, and many of its cities (14 of them), made an appearance on the list of the world’s highest polluted cities.

NASA recently published images from China that show a significant decrease in the amount of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over the country. The space agency believes that this decrease can be directly correlated to the shutdown of factories and the economic slowdown that has occurred due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Earth Observatory, nitrogen dioxide is a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities.

Air pollution in China decreases after COVID-19-related lockdowns come into play

The before and after images that show the decrease in air pollution in China. Image credit: NASA/Earth Observatory

The before and after images show a vast contrast in the amount of NO2. Images take on 1-20 January 2020 (before) show a high concentration of NO2 density over the cities of Wuhan, Hong Kong, Beijing and Chongqing. In the images taken from 10-25 February 2020, the amount of pollutants is almost negligible.

To help in stopping the spread of COVID-19, china had undertaken an unprecedented lockdown of the city of Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the virus breakout. City-wide quarantines followed in other parts of the country as well. Transportation in and out of cities, public gatherings and many offices, factories and industries were shut down.

According to a statement, NASA scientists said that the reduction in NO2 pollution was first apparent near Wuhan but eventually spread across the country.

Usually, there is a drop in NO2 during the Chinese Lunar New Year since many businesses shut shop to allow for the celebration. However, scientists have never seen such a drastic drop.

“This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in past years and it has lasted longer,” Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in the statement. “I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimize the spread of the virus.”

The data was collected using ESA’s Sentinel-5 satellite’s Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument. A sensor on NASA’s Aura satellite has also been taking similar measurements.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

coronavirus

Pre-approved antiviral drugs could be first line of defense for COVID-19 infection

Feb 28, 2020
Pre-approved antiviral drugs could be first line of defense for COVID-19 infection
Champions League: Juventus' travelling fans mingle calmly in Lyon even as coronavirus fears dampen spirits

KickingAround

Champions League: Juventus' travelling fans mingle calmly in Lyon even as coronavirus fears dampen spirits

Feb 27, 2020
Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,868, country sees 1,886 new confirmed cases; health report says 80% of recent cases of infection were mild

NewsTracker

Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,868, country sees 1,886 new confirmed cases; health report says 80% of recent cases of infection were mild

Feb 18, 2020
China sees rise in coronavirus cases with 105 deaths, toll stands at 1,770; Xi Jinping under fire for knowing about virus weeks before alerting public

NewsTracker

China sees rise in coronavirus cases with 105 deaths, toll stands at 1,770; Xi Jinping under fire for knowing about virus weeks before alerting public

Feb 17, 2020
ADB to provide $4 million to member countries to contain coronavirus outbreak

NewsTracker

ADB to provide $4 million to member countries to contain coronavirus outbreak

Mar 02, 2020
COVID-19 spread: South Korea reports rise in infected patients, imposes infectious disease alert

coronavirus

COVID-19 spread: South Korea reports rise in infected patients, imposes infectious disease alert

Feb 24, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020