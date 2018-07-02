Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 02 July, 2018 08:25 IST

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Air pollution caused one in seven new cases of diabetes in 2016, according to a study, which found even low levels raised are harmful.

Air pollution caused one in seven new cases of diabetes in 2016, according to a US study, which found even low levels raised the chances of developing the chronic disease.

Diabetes has primarily been associated with lifestyle factors like diet and a sedentary lifestyle, but research by the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis said pollution also plays a major role.

The study estimated that pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases globally in 2016 — or around 14 percent of all new diabetes cases globally that year.

"Our research shows a significant link between air pollution and diabetes globally," said Ziyad Al-Aly, the study's senior author.

Pollution is thought to reduce the body's insulin production, "preventing the body from converting blood glucose into energy that the body needs to maintain health," according to the research.

delhi_air_pollution_smog

Al-Aly said the research, published in the Lancet Planetary Health, found an increased risk even with levels of air pollution currently considered safe by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"This is important because many industry lobbying groups argue that current levels are too stringent and should be relaxed. Evidence shows that current levels are still not sufficiently safe and need to be tightened," he added.

'A strong link'

Researchers working with scientists at the Veterans Affairs' Clinical Epidemiology Center, examined data from 1.7 million US veterans who did not have histories of diabetes and were followed for a median of 8.5 years.

Patient information from the veterans was compared to air quality information to examine the relationship between pollution and diabetes risk.

The scientists found the risk of developing diabetes "exhibited a strong link to air pollution".

They then devised a model to gauge diabetes risks over different pollution levels and used data from the annual worldwide Global Burden of Disease study, to estimate the prevalence of diabetes caused by bad air.

Diabetes affects more than 420 million people globally and is one of the world's fastest growing diseases.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Methane

US oil and gas industry leaks 60 percent more methane than govt estimates: Study

Jun 22, 2018

NewsTarcker

Air quality in Delhi reaches ‘satisfactory’ level in Delhi for first time in one year after pre-monsoon showers

Jun 29, 2018

Semmelweis

Remembering Hungarian medical 'genius' Ignac Semmelweis on his 200th birthday

Jul 01, 2018

malnutrition

Air pollution is causing malnutrition in trees by harming fungi found in roots

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

NHRC issues notice to Haryana, Rajasthan over 'massive deforestation' in Aravalli, says root cause behind Delhi-NCR air pollution

Jun 21, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

science

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018

Semmelweis

Remembering Hungarian medical 'genius' Ignac Semmelweis on his 200th birthday

Jul 01, 2018

Genetics

Even small hormone dosages can alter gene expression for future generations: Study

Jul 01, 2018

Space

Rocket developed by Japan startup bursts into flames seconds after liftoff

Jul 01, 2018