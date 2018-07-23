Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 23 July, 2018 08:34 IST

AIDS epidemic may resurge and spiral out of control without funds: Experts

According to UNAIDS executive director Michel Sidibe, there was a funding gap of almost $7 billion.

The AIDS epidemic risks resurging and spiralling out of control unless billions of extra dollars are pumped into prevention and treatment, experts warned on Sunday on the eve of a major world conference.

An alarming rate of new infections, coupled with an exploding population of young people in hard-hit countries, meant the world could be steering for "a crisis of epic proportions," said Mark Dybul, an American AIDS researcher and diplomat.

"Bad things will happen if we don't have more money," he told a special event organised a day before some 15,000 delegates attend the opening of the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

The world was "probably at the highest risk ever of losing control of this epidemic because of demographics and because of countries not paying attention the way they once did, or never did in some cases," warned Dybul.

UNAIDS last week reported a record number of HIV-positive people using life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ARV), and lower rates of deaths and new infections -- though not low enough according to campaigners.

And even this progress risks being overturned.

Speakers warned that donor and domestic funding has dropped significantly, and would likely continue declining.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Under Donald Trump, the US administration has proposed massive spending cuts, though these have failed to pass through Congress so far.

The US is by far the biggest funder of the global AIDS response.

Condoms work!

According to UNAIDS executive director Michel Sidibe, there was a funding gap of almost $7 billion.

"If we don't pay now we will pay more and more later," he told the meeting.

Experts lamented that the successful rollout of life-saving, virus-suppressing drugs may have diverted necessary attention, and cash, away from the need to curb new HIV infections.

ARVs are also increasing being used, mainly in rich countries, to prevent contracting the virus from sex.

To meet the UN goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, infections must be limited to 500,000 per year globally in just two years' time.

Last year's 1.8 million new infections showed that "unless we did something completely drastic, we will not get anywhere near" the goal, said Nduku Kilonzo of Kenya's National AIDS Control Council.

"Condoms work!" she underlined, but only when they are available.

Investment in condom distribution has dropped, and less than half the need was being covered, she said.

"We are far, far, far away from our goal of prevention, not just elimination," Kilonzo warned. "We have a crisis and it is a prevention crisis."

David Barr, a senior treatment advocate who is himself HIV positive, agreed that access to drugs, without prevention, "will not end AIDS".

"When I last spoke in this conference centre in 1992, I could never have imagined that I would be standing here 26 years later alive and well," he told delegates.

"I could never have imagined that 21 million people around the world would be on very effective HIV treatment, I could never have imagined that we will have such effective tools to prevent HIV transmission."

Yet, the success is "incredibly fragile", warned Barr.

"We can lose our opportunities and the tools we have created if we fail to use them effectively. If we lose them, then we're back to the horror of 1992" when infections and deaths were skyrocketing.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Health

A new protein that could treat sepsis identified by IIT Roorkee scientists

Jul 13, 2018

Medicine

New version of drug offers hope for Indian mothers dying in childbirth

Jul 10, 2018

NewsTracker

India saw major reduction in HIV infections over past 7 years, says UNAIDS report; AIDS-related deaths down from 160,000 to 69,000

Jul 20, 2018

Brain

No two people, including identical twins, share common brain anatomy: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Recycling

As China stops buying 'contaminated' recycled materials, trash piles up in US

Jul 12, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

science

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018

Rocosmos

Russian security agency raids space research centre in 'high treason' probe

Jul 23, 2018

Hyperloop

WARR Hyperloop's pod reaches 457 kmph, wins SpaceX competition for third time

Jul 23, 2018

AIDS

AIDS epidemic may resurge and spiral out of control without funds: Experts

Jul 23, 2018