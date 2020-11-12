Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

After taking a nap, China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 24th lunar day

The lander woke up at 12.42 am IST (3.12 am Beijing time) on Tuesday while the rover Yutu-2 woke up at 7.47 am IST (10.17 am Beijing time) on Monday.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2020 12:36:00 IST

The lander and rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have resumed work for the 24th lunar day on the far side of the moon.

Chinese News Agency Xinhua cited Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration to report that the lander woke up at 12.42 am IST (3.12 am Beijing time) on Tuesday while the rover Yutu-2 woke up at 7.47 am IST (10.17 am Beijing time) on Monday.

The Chinese probe has now spent 677 Earth days on the moon after being launched on 3 January 2019.

After taking a nap, Chinas Change-4 probe resumes work for 24th lunar day

China's Jade Rabbit-2 rover making its first wheel tracks on the far side of the moon on 3 January, 2019, after rolling down from the Chang'e 4 lander. Image courtesy: CNSA

The report added that one lunar day is equal to 14 Earth days, while lunar nights are the same as Earth nights. As the Chang'e-4 probe runs on solar energy it goes into a dormant mode during the nights. Thus, as a lunar day approaches, the lander and the rover have to wake up to continue their research studies on the far side of the moon.

The rover Yutu-2, also known as Jade Rabbit-2, is set to move northwest during the 24th lunar day to explore the basalt area or the impact craters with high reflectivity. Here, it will take “at least one panoramic photo, and its infrared imaging spectrometer, neutral atom detector and lunar radar will continue to carry out scientific explorations”.

The report brushed upon the importance of data collected by the Chang'e-4 probe as Chinese scientists have found that the characteristics of mafic components in the South Pole-Aitken basin are similar to remote sensing results using the probe's detection of ejecta.

The research conducted by the probe has helped scientists understand the basis of mafic anomaly found in the South Pole-Aitken basin of the moon. The entire research and its result can be accessed from the journal Science China Information Sciences.

The probe had woken up in September for its work on the 22nd lunar day. The aim of the rover was marching to the northwest side of the moon even then.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan
Scientists recalculate that Asteroid Apophis is speeding up, might hit Earth in 2068

asteroid crash

Scientists recalculate that Asteroid Apophis is speeding up, might hit Earth in 2068

Nov 12, 2020
Newly discovered Earth-like rogue planet might be smallest free floating world

earth

Newly discovered Earth-like rogue planet might be smallest free floating world

Oct 30, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020
Gravitational waves from 39 cosmic events recorded by LIGO, VIRGO in the last six months

Astrophysics

Gravitational waves from 39 cosmic events recorded by LIGO, VIRGO in the last six months

Oct 29, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020