Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

After 11 months in space, astronaut Christina Koch can't wait to surf, dig into salsa and chips

Koch has spent 328 days in space, setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.


The Associated PressJan 29, 2020 12:50:02 IST

After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman can’t wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday — her 319th consecutive day in space — that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She’s been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule.

Koch said she and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the18  October spacewalk “could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers.”

After 11 months in space, astronaut Christina Koch cant wait to surf, dig into salsa and chips

Christina Koch in the International Space Station. Image credit: Twitter

“We both drew a lot of inspiration from seeing people that were reflections of ourselves as we were growing up and developing our dreams to become astronauts,” Koch said from the space station. “So to recognize that maybe we could pay that forward and serve the same for those that are up and coming was just such a highlight.”

Koch’s astronaut class of 2013 was split equally between women and men, but NASA’s astronaut corps as a whole is male-dominated. Right now, four men and two women are living at the space station.

“Diversity is important, and I think it is something worth fighting for,” said Koch, an electrical engineer who also has a physics degree.

Koch’s 328-day mission will be the second-longest by an American, trailing Scott Kelly’s flight by 12 days. She’s already set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

She took time out for a pair of news interviews Tuesday, the 34th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger accident that claimed all seven lives on board.

She said she loves her work — she conducted six spacewalks and tended to science experiments — but she also misses her friends and family.

“If they could visit here, I would continue staying for a very long time,” said Koch, a first-time space flier. “For their sake, I think that it’s probably time to head home.”

Her biggest surprise is how easily and quickly she adapted both mentally and physically to weightlessness.

“I don’t even really realize that I’m floating any more,” she said.

Why do chips and salsa top her most-missed food list? Crunchy food like chips are banned on the space station because the crumbs could float away and clog equipment. “I haven’t had chips in about 10 1/2 months,” she explained, “but I have had a fresh apple” thanks to regular cargo deliveries.

Another thing she misses: the ability to put things down and not have them float away.

She’s gotten used to using Velcro and tape to make things stay put, “so I hope that when I go back to Earth, I don’t accidentally drop things, especially when I’m handing them to people.”

Kelly, whose mission spanned 2015 and 2016, has given her advance notice of what to expect.

“It’s a great reminder to keep mentoring,” Koch said. When her record is broken, “I hope to mentor that person just as I’ve been mentored.”

Koch said it was crucial staying connected to loved ones through phone calls and video conferences. She watched as her nieces and nephews opened their Christmas presents. But it’s also special celebrating holidays in space, she noted, which “kind of takes any sting off of missing your family.”

Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with her husband, Bob. She said she can’t wait for their next wedding anniversary, Christmas at home and his birthday.

Her 41st birthday is Wednesday. How does she plan to celebrate?

Playing Scrabble with her U.S., Italian and Russian crewmates, as challenging as that might be in weightlessness. She packed a travel version of the game and has been too busy to enjoy it.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISS spacewalks

Astro-sisters install new batteries on ISS in last all-female spacewalk this mission

Jan 21, 2020
Astro-sisters install new batteries on ISS in last all-female spacewalk this mission
Second all-women spacewalk change batteries, on the ISS, in seven and a half hours

Spacewalk

Second all-women spacewalk change batteries, on the ISS, in seven and a half hours

Jan 16, 2020
NASA, ESA astronauts finish tricky repairs on cosmic ray detector outside space station

Space Station

NASA, ESA astronauts finish tricky repairs on cosmic ray detector outside space station

Jan 27, 2020
SpaceX aces emergency landing simulation, ready to fly astronauts to ISS by April 2020

SpaceX

SpaceX aces emergency landing simulation, ready to fly astronauts to ISS by April 2020

Jan 20, 2020
NASA is on the hunt for a new leader for its Mars mission to bring Martian rock back to Earth

Mars mission

NASA is on the hunt for a new leader for its Mars mission to bring Martian rock back to Earth

Jan 29, 2020
School kids to name NASA's Mars 2020 rover, winner will be announced in March

Mars 2020 rover

School kids to name NASA's Mars 2020 rover, winner will be announced in March

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019