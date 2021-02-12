Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

African coelacanth not 65 mn year-old 'living fossil', evolution is evident in the fish' genes: Study

The fish went on to earn the moniker 'living fossil' because of its anatomy that resembled fossilised records.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 11:21:55 IST

Back in 1938, the first living coelacanth was caught off the coast of South Africa, roughly 65 million years after it was believed to have been become extinct. Needless to say, the discovery caused quite a stir. While the fish went on to earn the moniker 'living fossil' because of its anatomy that resembled fossilised records, researchers from the University of Toronto have now said that the genome of the ancient coelacanth tells a whole different story. According to a statement by the University of Toronto, the African coelacanth Latimeria chalumnae, gained 62 new genes through encounters with other species ten million years ago.

As per study authors, the sequences suggest that the new genes arose from transposons, also known as ;selfish genes' which are parasitic DNA elements whose sole purpose is to make more copies of themselves. The research highlights the dramatic effect the travelling trasposon DNA can have on creation of genes and also gives a glimpse into some of the forces that shaped the genome of the ancient creature.

African coelacanth not 65 mn year-old living fossil, evolution is evident in the fish genes: Study

The primitive-looking coelacanth has long been regarded as a 'living fossil,' with extant specimens looking very similar to fossils dating back to the Cretaceous period. Image: Epic Wildife/Youtube

Senior study author Tim Hughes stated that their findings provide a striking example of transposons contributing to the host genome, adding that while they do not know what the 62 genes are doing, but many of them encode DNA-binding proteins and probably have a role in gene regulation.

Lead study author Isaac Yellan stated that it was surprising to see coelacanths pop out among vertebrates since they have an undeserved reputation of being a living fossil.

"The coelacanth may have evolved a bit more slowly, but it is certainly not a fossil," Yellan added.

Study authors have deduced that the transposons came into various lineages at different times by being carried between species through what's known as horizontal gene transfer.

The study's findings were published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fossil Fuel Industry

Bruising 2020 for Big Oil: Fossil fuel industry left to confront its diminished future, cope

Feb 03, 2021
Bruising 2020 for Big Oil: Fossil fuel industry left to confront its diminished future, cope
Number of sharks, rays have fallen more than 70 percent between 1970-2018

extinction

Number of sharks, rays have fallen more than 70 percent between 1970-2018

Jan 28, 2021

science

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021