Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

Afforestation is considered to be an efficient way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere but a study finds that the carbon-capture potential was maybe overrated.


FP TrendingJun 23, 2020 16:40:59 IST

A new study now finds that planting a huge number of trees could actually backfire and result in the loss of biologically valuable natural forests.

The results of the study were published on 22 June in the journal Nature Sustainability.

According to a report in Phys.org, even though afforestation or large-scale planting of new forests in previously tree-free areas is considered to be an efficient way to remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the new study, conducted by a researcher from the Colorado State University, finds that the carbon-capture potential of afforestation may actually be overrated.

Afforestation could result in loss of biologically valuable forests, be more harmful than beneficial says study

Afforestation could lead to biodiversity loss and a bit of climate change upside.

As per the report, the study shows that the rations of soil organic carbon underneath afforested areas vary greatly across different climates and ecosystems and depend on factors like tree species, land0use history and soil type.

According to a report in ScienceDaily, an initiative such as the Trillion Trees campaign by the US Congress could actually lead to biodiversity loss and a bit of climate change upside.

Co-author of the study Eric Lambin, a George and Setsuko Ishiyama Provostial Professor in Stanford's School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences said that if policies to incentivize tree plantations are not properly designed and enforced, there is a huge risk of wasting public money and also releasing more carbon and losing biodiversity.

A BBC report states that authors of the new study looked at the example of Chile, where a decree subsidising tree planting ran from 1974 to 2012 and was widely seen as a globally influential afforestation policy.

They found that while the law subsidised 75 percent of the costs of planting new forests, there were landowners who simply replaced native forests with more profitable tree plantations.

According to the researchers, authors point out that since Chile's native forests are rich in biodiversity and store large amounts of carbon, the subsidy scheme failed to increase the carbon stores and accelerated biodiversity loss.

The study authors looked at 11.000 soil samples taken from afforested plots and found that in carbon poor soils, adding new trees increased the density of organic carbon. However, where the soil was already rich in carbon, adding new trees decreased the density.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

carbon dioxide

Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change

Jun 11, 2020
Countries need to work together to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in order to avoid climate change
Even with the COVID-19 lockdown pulling the brakes on economies, CO2 emission hit a new record in May

carbon dioxide

Even with the COVID-19 lockdown pulling the brakes on economies, CO2 emission hit a new record in May

Jun 09, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Environment

Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Jun 18, 2020
Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

locusts

Desert locust swarms invade India: They are millimetres in size but millions in numbers

Jun 09, 2020
Premier League: Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin pledges 3,000 trees for every win

Premier League: Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin pledges 3,000 trees for every win

Jun 17, 2020

science

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020
Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Wildlife trade

Wildlife trade spreads viruses as animals are herded, shipped off to market: Study

Jun 22, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020