Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 24 August, 2018 09:23 IST

Aeolus satellite launched successfully to map wind patterns using advanced lasers

ESA describes Aeolus as the first space mission to gather wind pattern data on a global scale

A new satellite that will use advanced laser technology to track global winds and improve weather forecasts has been successfully put into orbit, launch company Arianespace said.

The launch of the Aeolus satellite — named after the guardian of wind in Greek mythology — took place at 2:50 AM on 23 August, after a 24-hour delay due to adverse weather conditions.

Arianespace's light-lift vehicle "Vega lofted its passenger during a flight lasting just under 55 minutes, with Aeolus placed into a Sun-synchronous orbit," the company said after the launch.

Sun-synchronous orbits allow satellites always to have view of the Sun, for example so their solar panels can always draw power.

The satellite "will probe the lowermost 30 kilometres of the atmosphere in measuring winds around the Earth," Arianespace said.

Aeolus is part of the Copernicus project, a joint initiative of the European Union and the European Space Agency (ESA) to track environmental damage and aid disaster relief operations.

The satellite is equipped with a single instrument: a Doppler wind lidar — an advanced laser system designed to accurately measure global wind patterns from space.

An artist's rendition of the Aeolus mission. Image courtesy: ESA

An artist's rendition of the Aeolus mission. Image courtesy: ESA

"The LIDAR's near-real-time observations will provide reliable wind profiles, further improving the accuracy of numerical weather and climate prediction, as well as advance the understanding of tropical dynamics and processes relevant to climate variability," Arianespace said after the launch.

It described the satellite as the world's first space mission to gather information on Earth's wind on a global scale.

Tropical winds in particular are very poorly mapped because of the almost complete absence of direct observations.

The Doppler lidar transmits short, powerful pulses of laser light toward Earth in the ultraviolet spectrum. Particles in the air — moisture, dust, gases — reflect, or scatter, a small fraction of that light energy back to the transceiver, where it is collected and recorded.

The delay between the outgoing pulse and the so-called 'backscattered' signal reveals the wind's direction, speed and distance travelled.

Once per orbit, data is downloaded to a ground station in Svalbard, Norway.

Aeolus is the fifth of the ESA's planned Earth Explorer missions.

Others already completed or in operation have measured Earth's gravity and geomagnetic fields, soil moisture, ocean salinity and frozen expanses collectively known as the cryosphere.

The new mission is also Arianespace's 50th launch for the European Space Agency.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

also see

Aeolus mission

Aeolus, the first satellite to measure global wind patterns, set for launch

Aug 19, 2018

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018

Space TV

India to launch its own dedicated space television channel: ISRO chief K Sivan

Aug 13, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Energia

3 top executives of Russian space company Energia arrested for alleged fraud

Aug 20, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018