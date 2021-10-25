Monday, October 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Advising committee member resigns after NASA refuses to change telescope named after homophobic former administrator

The telescope was originally named just ‘Next Generation Space Telescope,’ but in 2002, then NASA boss Sean O’Keefe renamed it to honour Webb, who had served the US space agency during the Apollo era.


News18 IndiaOct 25, 2021 11:51:55 IST

A member of NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee resigned on 12 October from the committee in protest against the space agency refusing to rename its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope.

In an open letter to their colleagues at NASA, Lucianne Walkowicz wrote, “NASA’s handling of the questions regarding James Webb as a choice for naming its next flagship mission has made a farce of this committee.”

Reflective surfaces of the James Webb Space telescope. Image Courtesy: NASA/Twitter

Reflective surfaces of the James Webb Space telescope. Image Courtesy: NASA/Twitter

The space telescope is named after James Webb, a former NASA administrator, who is criticised for his role in purging off LGBT+ from government service. The naming of the telescope has prompted fierce criticism and a demand to rename it to remove Webb’s name. The demand was supported by over 1200 people inside and outside the scientific community who called for the renaming of the telescope in an open letter. According to the open letter, “Webb served as the undersecretary of state during the purge of queer people from government service known as the ‘Lavender Scare’.”

However, NASA found “no evidence at this time that warrants changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope," NASA administrator Bill Nelson told NPR in September. Walkowicz also expressed objection claiming that Nelson’s statement was quietly emailed to a few selected journalists.

The telescope was originally named just ‘Next Generation Space Telescope,’ but in 2002, then NASA boss Sean O’Keefe renamed it to honour Webb, who had served the US space agency during the Apollo era.

Webb was neither an engineer nor a scientist. Responding to the demand to rename the telescope, NASA had decided to conduct an internal investigation into the matter. Upon the completion of the investigation, in which the agency found no evidence, NASA did not release the investigation report publicly.

A non-binary astronomer, Walkowicz wrote in their resignation-cum-open letter that, “Sean O’Keefe can just suggest James Webb as a telescope namesake because he thinks it’s a nice idea, queer people are required to justify their opinions via an investigation.”

The space telescope with the controversial name is considered a technological marvel and a successor of the Hubble Space Telescope that has been guiding astronomers since 1990. The James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch on December 18 this year and is expected to help astronomers understand the formation of galaxies, planets and stars with more powerful observation data.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

james webb

James Webb: Most powerful space telescope built, will look back at the Dark Ages of the universe

Oct 15, 2021
James Webb: Most powerful space telescope built, will look back at the Dark Ages of the universe
Australia will build NASA a semi-automatic rover to find oxygen on the moon in 2026

lunar rover

Australia will build NASA a semi-automatic rover to find oxygen on the moon in 2026

Oct 15, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021