Activist Greta Thunberg rejects environmental prize, says 'climate movement needs people in power to listen to science, not awards'

While thanking the Nordic Council for the 'huge honour', Thunberg also criticised Nordic countries for not living up to their "great reputation" on climate issues.


Agence France-PresseOct 30, 2019 10:56:53 IST

Stockholm: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday refused to accept an environmental award, saying the climate movement needed people in power to start "listening" to science and not awards.

The young climate activist, who has rallied millions to her "Fridays for Future" movement, was honoured at a Stockholm ceremony held by the Nordic Council, a regional body for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Activist Greta Thunberg rejects environmental prize, says climate movement needs people in power to listen to science, not awards

File image of Greta Thunberg. Facebook/gretathunbergsweden

Thunberg had been nominated for her efforts by both Sweden and Norway and won the organisation's annual environment prize.

But after it was announced, a representative for her told the audience that she would not accept the award or the prize sum of 350,000 Danish kroner (about $52,000 or 46,800 euro), the TT news agency reported.

She addressed the decision in a post on Instagram from the United States.

"The climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science," she wrote.

While thanking the Nordic Council for the "huge honour," she also criticised Nordic countries for not living up to their "great reputation" on climate issues.

"There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita... then it's a whole other story," Thunberg said.

Still only 16 years old, Thunberg rose to prominence after she started spending her Fridays outside Sweden's parliament in August 2018, holding a sign reading "School strike for climate".

