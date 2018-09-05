Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 05 September, 2018 18:33 IST

Action on climate change can add $26 trillion to world economy by 2030: Experts

Dynamic action could also generate "over 65 million new low-carbon jobs" by 2030, the study said.

Ambitious action on climate change could contribute an extra $26 trillion to the world economy by 2030, international experts said on Wednesday, urging nations and businesses to step up their engagement.

The economic benefits offered by a shift to a low-carbon economy have been "grossly" underestimated, according to the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, a think tank grouping former heads of government and top economic and business leaders.

"Bold action could yield a direct economic gain of $26 trillion through to 2030 compared with business-as-usual. And this is likely to be a conservative estimate," the commission's annual report found.

Dynamic action on climate could also generate "over 65 million new low-carbon jobs" by 2030 and avoid over 7,00,000 premature deaths due to air pollution, it said.

But policymakers were "not taking sufficiently bold action to escape the legacy economic systems," the study found, warning that the window for change was narrow.

"We are at a unique 'use it or lose it' moment. Policymakers should take their foot off the brakes and send a clear signal that the new growth is here," said the commission's co-chair Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former finance minister.

"There are real benefits to be seen in terms of new jobs, economic savings, competitiveness and market opportunities, and improved wellbeing for people worldwide."

In a study released on 13 June, experts said the melting of Antarctica is accelerating at an alarming rate. AP

In a study released on 13 June, experts said the melting of Antarctica is accelerating at an alarming rate. AP

Such growth would be driven by the interaction between rapid technological innovation, increased resource productivity and investment in sustainable infrastructure, which is expected to reach $90 trillion by 2030, it said.

Bold action needed
The shift would involve change in five key areas: the development of clean energy systems, improved urban planning, a shift towards more sustainable agriculture, smart water management and decarbonising industry.

"Seizing the economic benefits of low-carbon and resilient growth will only be possible if we act boldly over the next two to three years," it said, flagging it as a "critical window" when many of policy and investment decisions will be taken which will shape the coming decade and beyond.

Urging economic decision-makers to move beyond generic proposals or statements, it called on governments to put a price on carbon of at least $40-80 by 2020, and to move towards mandatory climate risk disclosure for major investors and companies.

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves from heavy smog and air pollution in New Delhi. PTI

Traffic policemen wear masks to protect themselves from heavy smog and air pollution in New Delhi. PTI

It also pushed for a much greater emphasis on investment in sustainable infrastructure, with better-designed cities, buildings, transport, energy and water systems as well as investment in forests and wetlands that purify water and offer valuable flood control.

To this end, development bodies and banks should double their collective investment in infrastructure, aiming to invest at least $100 billion per year by 2020, it said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018

Evolution

Europe's cold dry climate helped our species replace Neanderthals, study finds

Aug 28, 2018

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Climate change

Bangkok prepares to host climate-change talks amid fears around rising water levels

Sep 03, 2018

Kerala Floods

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Aug 24, 2018

science

Climate change

Action on climate change can add $26 trillion to world economy by 2030: Experts

Sep 05, 2018

Satellites

NASA's FOXSI mission takes its third flight to study the Sun's X-rays this month

Sep 05, 2018

Planet Nine

Is there a Planet Nine out there, hiding in the far ends of our Solar System?

Sep 05, 2018

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018