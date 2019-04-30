Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Aboard India's missions to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments

The OFR Space Policy Dialogue saw some important people of science from India, Australia and France talk about space.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 30, 2019 09:50:24 IST

France may send its scientific instruments on board India's missions to Mars and Venus, French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler said Monday.

He said France and India are cooperating on the Gaganyaan project, India's human spaceflight mission, especially in the area of space medicine. "We are considering the possibility of embarking French scientific instruments on board in India's missions to Mars and Venus," he said while delivering the inaugural address at the ORF's Kalpana Chawla Space Dialogue.

This, he said, is in line with the India French joint vision for space cooperation signed in March 2018.

Aboard Indias missions to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments

Alexandre Ziegler, the French envoy to India giving his keynote speech to the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Dialogue . Image credit; Twitter

Under this, the two countries also resolved to work on interplanetary missions to Mars and Venus. The two countries are also working on building a constellation of satellites for maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean.

India and France share the same interests and values in the outer space and the two countries intend to maintain their freedom of access to space, the envoy said. "And, we therefore refuse any destabilising arms race, which would be detrimental to all of us," he said.

Last month, India demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite and described it as a rare achievement that put the country in an exclusive club of space superpowers.

On one hand, many hailed the feat, several from the international community criticised India's move stating that it added to the space debris.

Ziegler also emphasised on the regulation of space traffic in view of the overlapping trajectories of satellites.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist B N Suresh said India has so far launched 300 satellites of 23 countries.

Speaking at the event, Rod Hilton, the Australian Deputy High Commissioner, said India is, has been, and will be one of Australia's top-tier international partners.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


