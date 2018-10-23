Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 17:38 IST

A symbiotic partnership between plant and fungus could offer a farming fix in space

With plant hormone strigolactone, scientists grew a petunia-fungi network in simulated microgravity.

A new study has found what could be missing ingredients from farming plans made for outer space so far — symbiotic fungi and a hormone supplement.

Researchers studied a particular category of fungi, known a mycorrhiza, which is often found tightly linked to the roots of certain plants. This symbiotic relationship involves tiny, thread-like connections between the plant and fungus. These can spread over large areas underground and form a network, linking multiple plants indirectly to one another.

What the researchers grew interested in about such associations is how the fungus interacts with the plants — specifically, its barter system.

The fungus supplies the plant with water, nitrogen and phosphates from the soil that the plant cannot acquire otherwise, and the plant in return sustains the fungus by sharing the energy it produces — as sugar.

A still from the movie Martian, where Matt Damon checks on the health of his potato farm on Mars. Image courtesy: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

A still from the movie Martian, where Matt Damon checks on the health of his potato farm on Mars. Image courtesy: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Using simulated microgravity, scientists successfully grew a network of petunia plants and mycorrhiza. Petunias have a lot in common with common no-fuss plants like potatoes and eggplants, which could be the likely choice for the first farms set up on Mars.

Microgravity did affect the interaction, they found. The network didn’t grow as well in low gravity, and the amount of the protein the petunia could take up was lower.

A natural hormone in plants called strigolactone was supplemented to the soil to encourage more interaction between fungus and plant. The petunias bloomed and grew without the challenges posed by low gravity after the strigolactone was enhanced artificially.

“Our findings may… pave the way for the successful cultivation in space of the types of plants that we grow on Earth,” Lorenzo Borghi, author of the study, said to the university press.

The study's results were published in NPJ Microgravity on 17 October.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Chandra mission

NASA's Chandra mission suffers a glitch, most likely due to failure of a gyroscope

Oct 13, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Kisan Kranti Yatra: After raising minimum support prices, will the Centre blink and waive farmers’ loans?

Oct 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Stubble burning: How Haryana is better prepared to tackle its paddy residue in eco-friendly way than Punjab

Oct 11, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018