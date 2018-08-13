Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 13 August, 2018 13:32 IST

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

The artificial woods are more corrosion- and water-resistant, with similar mechanical properties.

Chinese scientists have developed a new strategy for large-scale fabrication of bio-inspired artificial wood that manifests lightweight and high-strength properties with the mechanical strength comparable to that of natural wood.

A study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances described the high-performance polymeric materials with wood-like cellular microstructures.

A research team led by Yu Shuhong from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) transformed traditional phenolic resin and melamine resin into the artificial wood-like materials by self-assembly and the thermocuring process, Xinhua reported.

Their strategy provided a new route to fabricate and engineer a wide range of high-performance biomimetic engineering composite materials with desirable multiple functions and advantages over the traditional counterparts, having broad potential applications in many technical fields.

Simulations of model bio-inspired structures replicated in the study. Image: Publication in Science Advances

Simulations of model bio-inspired structures replicated in the study. Image: Publication in Science Advances

The liquid thermoset resins were firstly "unidirectionally" frozen to prepare a "green body" with the cellular structure, followed by the subsequent thermocuring to get the artificial polymeric woods. They are highly controllable in the pore size and wall thickness.

Starting from aqueous solution, the strategy also represented a green approach to prepare multifunctional artificial woods by compositing various nanomaterials, such as cellulose nanofibers and graphene oxide, according to the study.

Compared with natural woods, the artificial woods have better corrosion resistance to water and acid with no decrease in mechanical properties. They also have better thermal insulation and fire retardancy.

The artificial polymeric woods stand out from other engineering materials such as cellular ceramic materials and aerogels in terms of specific strength and thermal insulation properties.

As a kind of biomimetic engineering materials, this new family of bio-inspired polymeric woods is supposed to replace the natural wood when used in harsh environments, Yu said.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Genetics

Trees can be genetically engineered to curtail spread beyond plantations: Study

Aug 06, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Climate change

Record Arctic temperatures melt away Sweden's highest peak on Kebnekaise mountain

Aug 02, 2018

science

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018

Cancer Therapy

Indian-American researchers tap into anti-cancer properties of turmeric

Aug 13, 2018