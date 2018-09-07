Friday, September 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 07 September, 2018 22:11 IST

A huge iceberg is now spinning on the move after breaking away from Antarctica

Some experts think a collision of the iceberg with the Larson ice shelf is on the cards.

A large iceberg in Antarctica has calved off the Larsen C ice shelf as of July last year and budged only a little from the coast until recently. In the past two months, the iceberg, known as 'A68', has taken a drastic 90-degree swing away from the Antarctic mainland and into the Southern Ocean.

The A68 iceberg is the sixth-largest ever recorded, according to a NASA-ESA database, weighing an estimated trillion tonnes.

Not only is this state-sized chuck of polar ice on the move – it has enough momentum to stay moving for months to come, in the view of Mark Brandon, a renowned Oceanographer at the Open University. He bases this claim on temperature data from the Suomi NPP satellite.

“I should think we will see some interesting collisions with the ice shelf in the next few months,” Brandon wrote on his website.

A timelapse sequence of the A68 iceberg breaking off the Larsen ice shelf over June 2017-2018. Image courtesy: Swansea University

As for what got the iceberg moving to start with, glaciologist Martin O’Leary, who studies A68 as part of the MIDAS Project, thinks it could have been winds, currents or even just a natural process.

“It might have been shaken loose by winds or ocean currents, or it might be that the natural thinning process (from both melting and the flow of the ice) has lifted the bottom of the iceberg off the seabed,” O'Leary told Earther.

“Looks like the berg is now a lot more free to move about, so it will probably continue to rotate, and move out to sea.”

While some experts, Brandon included, think a collision with the Larson ice shelf is on the cards, marine ecologists are otherwise occupied by possibilities in the newly-vacated patch of ocean.

An image of the A68 iceberg as of 12th August, 2018 taking with the Sentinel-1 Copernicus Satellite. Image courtesy: GovBAT/Twitter

An image of the A68 iceberg as of 12th August, 2018 taking with the Copernicus Sentinel Satellite. Image courtesy: GovBAT/Twitter

After a large chunk of ice breaks away, sunlight, plankton and fish take over and transform the ecosystem pretty quickly, marine biologist Phil Trathan explained to Live Science last year.

"It will be sort of a chain reaction. As you get productivity happening then you’ll get more species coming in, and so there will be quite significant changes over relatively short time scales.”

Courtesy of an international agreement, the area will be off-limits for any commercial operations – fishing included – for two years at the least.

In the meanwhile, you could catch up with the iceberg's latest antics here.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

OK Computer: Using Artificial Intelligence to forecast aftershocks of earthquakes

Aug 30, 2018

Climate Science

Climate researchers use pebbles to draw parallels between warming and floods

Sep 07, 2018

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Climate Change

Most land ecosystems to see 'major transformation' due to climate change: Study

Aug 31, 2018

Lunar Swirls

Mystery of 'lunar swirls' finds answers in the moon's volcanic, magnetic past

Sep 07, 2018

science

Polar Ice

A huge iceberg is now spinning on the move after breaking away from Antarctica

Sep 07, 2018

Climate Science

Big wind, solar farms could boost rain in Sahara and slow global warming: Study

Sep 07, 2018

Lunar Swirls

Mystery of 'lunar swirls' finds answers in the moon's volcanic, magnetic past

Sep 07, 2018

Climate Science

Climate researchers use pebbles to draw parallels between warming and floods

Sep 07, 2018