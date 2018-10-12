Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

The Associated Press 12 October, 2018 15:50 IST

A 12-pound chunk of the moon is on sale in Boston till 18 October

The moon rock classified as NWA 11789, also known as “Buagaba,” was found last year.

Anyone who can’t make it to the moon to gather a few lunar rocks now has the opportunity to buy one right here on Earth.

Moon rock

A 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) lunar meteorite discovered in Northwest Africa in 2017. AP

A 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) lunar meteorite discovered in Northwest Africa last year is up for auction by Boston-based RR Auction and could sell for $500,000 or more during online bidding that runs from Thursday until 18 October.

It is “one of the most important meteorites available for acquisition anywhere in the world today,” and one of the biggest pieces of the moon ever put up for sale, RR said.

The rock classified as NWA 11789, also known as “Buagaba,” was found last year in a remote area of Mauritania but probably plunged to Earth thousands of years ago.

The meteorite is actually composed of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle. The largest of those pieces weighs about 6 pounds.

Most lunar meteorites found are the size of a walnut or golf ball, said Geoff Notkin, star of television’s “Meteorite Men” and CEO of Aerolite Meteorites, which is selling the rock.

“As soon as we saw this, we knew it was extraordinarily unusual,” he said. “This is close to a once in a lifetime find.”

It is also one the few known lunar meteorites with what experts call “partial fusion crust,” caused by the tremendous heat that sears the rock as it descends through the atmosphere.

“It actually toasted on the outside,” Notkin said.

Another thing that makes it different from most meteorites is that it is “unpaired.” Sometimes different pieces of the same meteorite are discovered at different times, and those examples are known as “paired.” An “unpaired” meteorite is more desirable to collectors and perhaps more valuable to science.

The meteorite would be a nice addition to any natural history museum, but don’t be surprised if a private collector snaps it up, said Robert Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

“This is the only way a private collector can get their hands on a piece of the moon because the moon rocks brought back by astronauts are U.S. government property,” he said.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

MoonMoon

What do you call a moon that orbits another moon? A moonmoon of course!

Oct 11, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

SportsTracker

NBA: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith fined for on-court altercation in pre-season

Oct 09, 2018

NBA

NBA: JR Smith, Marcus Smart come to blows in Cavaliers' pre-season win over Celtics

Oct 07, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

Largest nuclear fusion facility in the world may see 'first plasma' as soon as 2025

Oct 12, 2018