Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

61 of the 147 tigers rescued from Thai temple survive the change of location

The Department of Wildlife said that in-breeding lead to genetic problems which was a risk to the body and immune system.


Agence France-PresseSep 17, 2019 16:53:56 IST

More than half of the 147 tigers confiscated from a controversial Thai temple have died, park officials said Monday, blaming genetic problems linked to in-breeding at the once money-spinning tourist attraction.

For years, the Wat Pha Luang Ta Bua temple in the western province of Kanchanaburi pulled tourist hordes who could be photographed — for a fee — next to scores of tigers.

But in 2016 park officials began a lengthy operation to remove the big cats amid allegations of mismanagement, and claims the creatures were being exploited.

61 of the 147 tigers rescued from Thai temple survive the change of location

Representational image

Dozens of dead cubs were found kept in freezers, sparking claims the carcasses were being sold by a temple rumoured to have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year from visitors.

Tiger parts can fetch enormous sums in China and Vietnam, where they are falsely believed to have medicinal properties.

The surviving adults were taken to two breeding stations in nearby Ratchaburi province but only 61 of the 147 have survived so far, parks officials told reporters.

"It could be linked to in-breeding," Pattarapol Maneeon, of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said. "They had genetic problems which posed risks to body and immune system."

Many suffered from tongue paralysis, breathing problems and lack of appetite that led to fatal seizures.

Legal cases ongoing

"Most of the tigers were already in distressed state stemming from the transportation and change of location... later their health problems emerged," Sunthorn Chaiwattana, another department official said.

Legal cases against the temple are ongoing.

Conservationists questioned whether authorities had looked after the seized animals appropriately, with small, cramped cages enabling the spread of disease.

"To be very honest who would be ready to take in so many tigers at once?" said Edwin Wiek, founder of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.

The tigers along with a monk in Thailand's tiger temple. image credit: Michael Janich

The tigers along with a monk in Thailand's tiger temple. image credit: Michael Janich

Conditions at the enclosures were "not good enough to house so many tigers and the set up was wrong", he added.

Tens of millions visit Thailand every year, and a lucrative wildlife tourism industry has grown in-step with visitor numbers.

But critics say cash often trumps animal welfare at many attractions.

For a price, visitors can ride and bathe with elephants, hold monkeys and pose for selfies with tigers.

Animal rights groups have long criticised the industry, with chained up animals kept in small quarters with inadequate veterinary care, or forced to perform tricks for tourists.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

InMyOpinion

Bonsai does't enhance interior design, aquariums aren't aesthetic, breads kill birds: Stop inflicting pain on animals and trees

Sep 09, 2019
Bonsai does't enhance interior design, aquariums aren't aesthetic, breads kill birds: Stop inflicting pain on animals and trees
Prince Harry kicks off new sustainable tourism project, weeks after private jet controversy

Environemnt

Prince Harry kicks off new sustainable tourism project, weeks after private jet controversy

Sep 04, 2019
Saving wildlife from power lines the focus of a new expert panel in Environment Ministry

Wildlife Conservation

Saving wildlife from power lines the focus of a new expert panel in Environment Ministry

Sep 13, 2019
'We are here to stay': Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch talks about her team's rapid rise, ambitions and maiden T20 World Cup

SportsTracker

'We are here to stay': Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch talks about her team's rapid rise, ambitions and maiden T20 World Cup

Sep 14, 2019
'An incredible story', Twitter reacts to Thailand women's cricket team qualifying for 2020 T20 World Cup for first time

SportsTracker

'An incredible story', Twitter reacts to Thailand women's cricket team qualifying for 2020 T20 World Cup for first time

Sep 06, 2019
Thailand authorities say bone found in abandoned oil drum belongs to Karen land rights activist Pholachi 'Billy' Rakchongcharoen

NewsTracker

Thailand authorities say bone found in abandoned oil drum belongs to Karen land rights activist Pholachi 'Billy' Rakchongcharoen

Sep 03, 2019

science

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019