Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

500 species of fish can change their sex in response to their environment: Research

One male Bluehead wrasse protects a harem of females, if the male dies, the biggest female becomes male in 10 days.

Asian News InternationalJul 15, 2019 06:23:20 IST

Five hundred species of fish change sex in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues, researchers have found.

"I've followed the bluehead wrasse for years because sex change is so quick and is triggered by a visual cue. How sex can reverse so spectacularly has been a mystery for decades. The genes haven't changed. So it must be the signals that turn them off and on," said Prof Jenny Graves, one of the researchers of the study.

 Bluehead wrasses live in groups, on coral reefs of the Caribbean. A dominant male with a blue head protects a harem of yellow females. If the male is removed, the biggest female becomes male in just 10 days. She changes her behaviour in minutes and her colour in hours. Her ovary becomes a testis and by 10 days it is making sperm.

Using the latest genetic approaches and epigenetic analyses the researchers discovered that when and how specific genes are turned off so that sex change can occur.

500 species of fish can change their sex in response to their environment: Research

Bluehead wrasse. Image credit: Wikipedia

The study is important for understanding how genes get turned off and on during development in all animals including humans, and how the environment can influence this process.

"We found that sex change involves a complete genetic rewiring of the gonad. Genes needed to maintain the ovaries are first turned off, and then a new genetic pathway is steadily turned on to promote testis formation," said Dr Erica Todd, co-lead author of the study.

Researchers said the amazing transformation also appears possible through changes in cellular "memory".

"Chemical markers on DNA control gene expression and to help cells remember their specific function in the body. Our study is important because it shows that sex change involves profound changes in these chemical marks," said Ortega-Recalde, one of the researchers of the study.

"With dragon lizards, the trigger for a sex change is temperature, which overrides genes on the male sex chromosomes and causes embryos to develop as females. Sex reversal in dragons and the wrasse involve some of the same genes. So I think we are looking at an ancient system for environmental control of gene activity," added Prof Graves.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Genetics

Genetic risk tests are widely available, they could be harmful and aren't always useful

Jul 03, 2019
Genetic risk tests are widely available, they could be harmful and aren't always useful
Genes, obesity and hereditary traits play a role in tooth decay, gum disease: Study

Hereditary

Genes, obesity and hereditary traits play a role in tooth decay, gum disease: Study

Jul 09, 2019
DNA shows that biblical Philistines came to the Middle East from southern Europe

Archeology

DNA shows that biblical Philistines came to the Middle East from southern Europe

Jul 04, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019
Child sex ratio at birth rises to 948 girls per 1,000 boys in Rajasthan; Banswara leads with 1,003 females per 1,000 males

Newstracker

Child sex ratio at birth rises to 948 girls per 1,000 boys in Rajasthan; Banswara leads with 1,003 females per 1,000 males

Jul 05, 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she once reported a 'big movie star' for 'behaving inappropriately'

BuzzPatrol

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she once reported a 'big movie star' for 'behaving inappropriately'

Jul 08, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019