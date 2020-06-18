Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

3D printing an array of sensors directly onto expanding, contracting organs is now reality

Researchers used motion capture tracking to help the printer adjust its path to the movements of an organ.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2020 14:38:32 IST

The University of Minnesota has developed a 3D printing technique to print electronic sensors directly on organs that are expanding and contracting.

According to a Science Daily report, this latest 3D printing technique could even have near-future applications in diagnosing and monitoring the lungs of patients with COVID-19.

The research was carried out by the mechanical engineers and computer scientists of the University of Minnesota by harnessing motion capture technology similar to that used in Hollywood to make motion pictures and realistic animation.

3D printing an array of sensors directly onto expanding, contracting organs is now reality

The new technique developed by University of Minnesota researchers allows 3D printing of hydrogel-based sensors directly on organs, like the lungs, that change shape or distort due to expanding and contracting. Image: Screengrab from McAlpine Research Group, University of Minnesota/YouTube

According to the report, the new technique allows for even more sophisticated tracking that allows for 3D printing sensors onto organs like the heart or lungs.

The results of the study were published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed publication by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Speaking about the study, Michael McAlpine, a University of Minnesota mechanical engineering professor and senior researcher on the study told TechXplore that they are pushing the boundaries of 3D printing in ways it was not imagined even years ago.

"3-D printing on a moving object is difficult enough, but it was quite a challenge to find a way to print on a surface that was deforming as it expanded and contracted," McAlpine added.

According to EurekaAlert, the research started in a lab with a balloon-like surface and a specialised 3D printer. Researchers used motion capture tracking markers to help the printer adjust its path to the expanding and contracting movements of the surface, ultimately becoming successful in printing a sensor on an artificially inflated animal lung.

Elaborating that the broader idea behind the research is to combine 3D printing tech with surgical robots McAlpine added, "In the future, 3D printing will not be just about printing but instead be part of a larger autonomous robotic system. This could be important for diseases like COVID-19 where health care providers are at risk when treating patients.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic: Humans can't hear difference between coughs of healthy and infected people

Jun 10, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: Humans can't hear difference between coughs of healthy and infected people
US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough eager to see published data at earliest

COVID-19 Treatment

US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough eager to see published data at earliest

Jun 17, 2020
COVID-19 lockdowns around the world may have prevented 531 million new infections: Study

Epidemiology

COVID-19 lockdowns around the world may have prevented 531 million new infections: Study

Jun 10, 2020
Mushtaq Ahmed says mental strength of players will matter more than skills when international cricket resumes

Mushtaq Ahmed says mental strength of players will matter more than skills when international cricket resumes

Jun 11, 2020
Competition should be fair and not batsman-dominated: Ishant Sharma on saliva ban

Competition should be fair and not batsman-dominated: Ishant Sharma on saliva ban

Jun 12, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Players temporarily allowed to play for up to three clubs over season, says FIFA

KickingAround

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players temporarily allowed to play for up to three clubs over season, says FIFA

Jun 11, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020