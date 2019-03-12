Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

3D printed noise barrier blocks 94% of all sound passing through an open tube

The researchers have big ideas about how the material could work to make the real world quieter.

Press Trust of India Mar 12, 2019 08:36:24 IST

Scientists say that it is possible to silence noise using an open, ring-like structure, created to mathematically perfect specifications, for cutting out sounds while maintaining airflow.

It is possible to silence noise using an open, ring-like structure, created to mathematically perfect specifications, for cutting out sounds while maintaining airflow, scientists say.

Although noise-mitigating barricades, called sound baffles, can help drown out the whoosh of rush hour traffic or contain the symphony of music within concert hall walls, they are a clunky approach not well suited to situations where airflow is also critical, said researchers from Boston University in the US.

In the study published in Physical Review B, they let mathematics guide them towards a workable design for what the acoustic metamaterial would look like.

Boston University engineers have built synthetic, sound-silencing structures —

Boston University engineers have built synthetic, sound-silencing structures — "acoustic metamaterials" — that can block 94% of sounds. Reza Ghaffarivardavagh(front center) holds two of the open, ringlike structures over his ears while Stephan Anderson (left), Xin Zhang (rear center), and Jacob Nikolajczyk (right) make a racket. Image courtesy: Boston University

The researchers calculated the dimensions and specifications that the metamaterial would need to have in order to interfere with the transmitted sound waves, preventing sound — but not air — from being radiated through the open structure.

The basic premise is that the metamaterial needs to be shaped in such a way that it sends incoming sounds back to where they came from, the researchers said.

As a test case, they decided to create a structure that could silence sound from a loudspeaker. Based on their calculations, they modelled the physical dimensions that would most effectively silence noises. Bringing those models to life, they used 3D printing to materialise an open, noise-cancelling structure made of plastic.

The researchers sealed the loudspeaker into one end of a polyvinyl chloride (PVC ) pipe.

The mathematically-designed, 3D-printed acoustic metamaterial is shaped such that it sends incoming sounds back to where they came from. Image courtesy: Boston University

The mathematically-designed, 3D-printed acoustic metamaterial is shaped such that it sends incoming sounds back to where they came from. Image courtesy: Boston University

On the other end, the tailor-made acoustic metamaterial was fastened into the opening, said Xin Zhang, a professor at Boston University. With the hit of the play button, the experimental loudspeaker set-up came to life in the lab. Standing in the room, based on your sense of hearing alone, you’d never know that the loudspeaker was blasting an irritatingly high-pitched note.

If, however, you peered into the PVC pipe, you would see the loudspeaker’s subwoofers thrumming away.
The metamaterial, ringing around the internal perimeter of the pipe’s mouth, worked like a mute button incarnate until the moment when researchers reached down and pulled it free.

The lab suddenly echoed with the screeching of the loudspeaker’s tune.

“The moment we first placed and removed the silencer…was literally night and day,” said Jacob Nikolajczyk, a study co author and former undergraduate researcher in Zhang’s lab.

“We had been seeing these sorts of results in our computer modelling for months — but it is one thing to see modelled sound pressure levels on a computer, and another to hear its impact yourself,” Nikolajczyk said.

By comparing sound levels with and without the metamaterial fastened in place, the team found that they could silence nearly all — 94 per cent to be exact — of the noise, making the sounds emanating from the loudspeaker imperceptible to the human ear.

The researchers have some big ideas about how their acoustic-silencing metamaterial could go to work making the real world quieter.

“Drones are a very hot topic. Companies like Amazon are interested in using drones to deliver goods, she says, and “people are complaining about the potential noise,” Zhang said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019
Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found
Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019
National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

National Science Day

National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

Feb 28, 2019
Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019
Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019
UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

science

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Sugarcane reinvented as 'energycane' could be future of cane industry, renewables

Mar 12, 2019
3D printed noise barrier blocks 94% of all sound passing through an open tube

Sound Barrier

3D printed noise barrier blocks 94% of all sound passing through an open tube

Mar 12, 2019
NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019