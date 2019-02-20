Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

3,00,000 newly-discovered galaxies mapped in groundbreaking survey of the universe

The team also plans to map the entire northern sky in high-res, potentially revealing millions more.

Agence France-Presse Feb 20, 2019 10:45:11 IST

The known Universe just got a lot bigger.

A new map of the night sky published Tuesday charts hundreds of thousands of previously unknown galaxies discovered using a telescope that can detect light sources optical instruments cannot see.

The international team behind the unprecedented space survey said their discovery literally shed new light on some of the Universe's deepest secrets, including the physics of black holes and how clusters of galaxies evolve.

"This is a new window on the universe," Cyril Tasse, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory who was involved in the project, told AFP.

"When we saw the first images we were like: 'What is this?!' It didn't look anything at all like what we are used to seeing."

More than 200 astronomers from 18 countries were involved in the study, which used radio astronomy to look at a segment of sky over the northern hemisphere, and found 300,000 previously unseen light sources thought to be distant galaxies.

Radio astronomy allows scientists to detect radiation produced when massive celestial objects interact.

Representational image. Image: NASA/Hubble

Representational image. Image: NASA/Hubble

The team used the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) telescope in the Netherlands to pick up traces — or "jets" — of ancient radiation produced when galaxies merge. These jets, previously undetected, can extend over millions of light years.

"With radio observations we can detect radiation from the tenuous medium that exists between galaxies," said Amanda Wilber, of the University of Hamburg.

"LOFAR allows us to detect many more of these sources and understand what is powering them."

The discovery of the new light sources may also help scientists better understand the behaviour of one of space's most enigmatic phenomena.

Black holes — which have a gravitational pull so strong that no matter can escape them — emit radiation when they engulf other high-mass objects such as stars and gas clouds.

Tasse said the new observation technique would allow astronomers to compare black holes over time to see how they form and develop.

"If you look at an active black hole, the jets (of radiation) disappear after millions of years, and you won't see them at a higher frequency (of light)," he said.

"But at a lower frequency they continue to emit these jets for hundreds of millions of years, so we can see far older electrons."

The LOFAR 'superterp'. This is part of the core of the extended telescope located near Exloo, Netherlands. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The LOFAR 'superterp'. This is part of the core of the extended telescope, located near Exloo, Netherlands. Image: Wikimedia Commons

'Universe's oldest objects'

The Hubble telescope has produced images that lead scientists to believe there are more than 100 billion galaxies in the Universe, although many are too old and distant to be observed using traditional detection techniques.

The map created by the LOFAR observations, part of which was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, contains data equivalent to ten million DVDs yet charts just two percent of the sky.

The LOFAR telescope is made up of a Europe-wide network of radio antenna across seven countries, forming the equivalent of a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) diameter satellite dish.

The team plans to create high-resolution images of the entire northern sky, which they say will reveal as many as 15 million as-yet undetected radio sources.

"The oldest objects in the Universe are around 11-12 billion light years old," said Tasse. "So we are going to see lots more of these objects."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Universe

Universe expands further as LOFAR telescope discovers 3,00,000 more galaxies

Feb 19, 2019

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019

Universe

Scientists may have found the elusive 'missing matter' in the universe

Feb 18, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019

Cosmos

NASA's Hubble captures haunting glimpse of bright blue cluster of objects in space

Feb 18, 2019

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

science

Gene Therapy

World's first gene therapy treatment to halt common, untreateable form of blindness

Feb 20, 2019

Astronomy

3,00,000 newly-discovered galaxies mapped in groundbreaking survey of the universe

Feb 20, 2019

Space Force

Trump signs an approved order to create Space Force, within the US Air Force

Feb 20, 2019

Environment

Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up on us, or fight climate change

Feb 20, 2019