Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

2I/Borisov comet was formed in another planetary system that might be similar to ours

The comet is expected to reach its closest point to the Sun on 8 December and closest point to the Earth soon after.


ReutersOct 15, 2019 15:07:45 IST

The second interstellar object ever spotted passing through the solar system is a comet that appears quite like those formed in our neighbourhood of the cosmos, providing fresh evidence that other planetary systems may be very similar to our own.

Astronomers on Monday provided some of the first details about the comet now hurtling toward the sun, saying it has a solid nucleus with a radius of about six-tenths of a mile (1 km), a cloud-like structure of dust and gas emitted by the nucleus, the telltale tail of a comet and a reddish colour.

2I/Borisov comet was formed in another planetary system that might be similar to ours

This is a comet that appears to have come from outside our solar system had been spotted from Earth. image credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA

First detected in August by an amateur astronomer named Gennady Borisov, it is called 2I/Borisov. The only previous interstellar visitor discovered in our solar system was a cigar-shaped rocky object called ‘Oumuamua' found in 2017.

The comet was studied using telescopes in Hawaii and Spain.

“Its properties determined so far - morphology, color, estimated size - are remarkably similar to the native solar system comets. This is important because it shows that comets exist in interstellar space, confirming long-standing predictions, and it tells us that comets similar to the ones we know from this solar system also form around other stars,” said astronomer Michal Drahus of Jagiellonian University in Poland.

Two-colour composite image taken using Gemini North. image credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA

Two-colour composite image taken using Gemini North. image credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA

Both 2I/Borisov and ‘Oumuamua formed in other planetary systems and were ejected by gravitational perturbations into interstellar space as orphans wandering the cosmos.

“Our Solar System is regularly visited by escapees from other planetary systems, and it has always been this way. It’s just that we haven’t been able to detect them until recently,” Drahus said.

image credit: NASA

The speed of 2I/Borisov and the nature of its orbital path demonstrated that it did not originate in our solar system, Jagiellonian University astronomer Piotr Guzik said. Guzik added that he expects that within a decade or so a space probe will be sent from Earth to visit an interstellar object.

“I think this is the most important and transformative moment for planetary astronomy since the discovery of the first exoplanets (planets in other star systems) in the early 1990s and a milestone for astronomy in general. Interstellar minor bodies are this long-sought bridge between other planetary systems and our own solar system. I like to think of them as miniature exoplanets in our own cosmic backyard,” Drahus said.

The comet is expected to reach its closest point to the Sun on 8 December and its closest point to the Earth soon thereafter, coming within about 186 million miles (300 million km) of our planet. By way of comparison, the moon orbits about 240,000 miles (386,000 km) from Earth.

The research was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

dark matter

Why do astronomers believe dark matter exits even though they have not seen it?

Oct 14, 2019
Why do astronomers believe dark matter exits even though they have not seen it?
As twenty new moons discovered orbiting Saturn, hundreds more are waiting to be found

solar system

As twenty new moons discovered orbiting Saturn, hundreds more are waiting to be found

Oct 08, 2019
England cricketer Ben Stokes takes British tabloid The Sun to court over story about 'deeply personal and traumatic' incident

SportsTracker

England cricketer Ben Stokes takes British tabloid The Sun to court over story about 'deeply personal and traumatic' incident

Oct 11, 2019
As Sun Pictures collaborates with Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 168, a look at how the banner is maintaining its market supremacy

SouthIndianMovies

As Sun Pictures collaborates with Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 168, a look at how the banner is maintaining its market supremacy

Oct 12, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan returns as host of TED Talks India: Nayi Baat; Second season will be filmed simultaneously in English, Hindi

NowStreaming

Shah Rukh Khan returns as host of TED Talks India: Nayi Baat; Second season will be filmed simultaneously in English, Hindi

Oct 03, 2019
Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's doping test case on 15 November

SportsTracker

Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's doping test case on 15 November

Oct 14, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019