Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 14:49 IST

2.5 hours of physical activity each week could help keep Alzheimers at bay: Study

For the study, 156 participants were classified as high physical activity, 68 as low physical activity.

Engaging in at least 2.5 hours of physical activity per week, including walking, running, swimming and aerobics, may delay cognitive decline and prevent Alzheimer's disease, suggests a new study.

The results support that physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week can have benefits on cognition and dementia progression.

It was seen even in individuals with autosomal dominant Alzheimer's   a rare genetically-driven form of the disease in which the development of dementia at a relatively young age is inevitable, according to the researchers from the Alzheimer's Association   a US-based non-profit.

Representational image

Representational image

Further, individuals who engaged in more physical activity showed lower levels of Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid, including lower tau  a protein that builds up in the brains of people living with such a health issue.

"The results of this study are encouraging, and not only for individuals with rare genetically-caused Alzheimer's disease," said Maria C. Carrillo, Chief Science Officer at the Association.

For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia, 156 participants were classified as high physical activity (lower than 150 minutes physical activity/week) and 68 as low physical activity (greater than 150 minutes physical activity/week).

A physically active lifestyle is achievable and may play an important role in delaying the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

Individuals at genetic risk for dementia should, therefore, be counselled to pursue a physically active lifestyle," they noted.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

NewsTracker

General Bipin Rawat says Nepal, Bhutan can’t delink from India due to geography, cautions countries against China's aid

Sep 17, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

A new 'Minimal Turing Test' can tell if you're human or AI with a single word

Sep 25, 2018