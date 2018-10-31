Diwali is a festival with a broad significance to each of us — the lights, fireworks, family reunions and time off from work and school are some of the highlights the festival brings. But if there’s one thing kids eagerly await the festival for – it has to be the gifts.

Opening presents is part of what makes Diwali so memorable, and we've done just that — put together some of the most fun and exciting science games, kits and books to get kids loving science and protect our precious environment. Hey, we're Tech2 Science after all.

Each of these gifts has elements of science that inspire the spirit of exploration and discovery in kids...and in willing adults too.

Genius Box’s Science Lab

This is a kit designed for young kids and enthusiastic parents who love to experiment and work on science projects.

The Science Lab kit packs in thirty different science projects and activities – including glowing fireflies made out of recycled plastics, a DIY bubbling lava lamp, and a geometric bubble blower.

It will keep kids between 5-10 years of age completely hooked on the many fun experiments the kit has to offer — well after Diwali has gone by.

The Genius Box Science Lab can be bought from Amazon.in for Rs 1799.

2. Ravensburger’s GraviTrax

Here’s a track game that may take us adults back to Hot Wheels and train sets, except these tracks are reserved for colourful, magnetic marbles.

Using the tracks, cannons, hammers and loops along the way, kids can build a ‘marble run’. Forget playing Temple Run IRL or on your Android phones this Diwali.

Some tracks can have a straight-forward layout, simply to get the marble into the finish line in seconds. Others can be multi-levelled, and built with great attention given to the gravity, magnetism and kinetics at play in the games.

Whether you’re an engineer of the track or an observer, the whole thing is a treat to watch.

Ravensberger’s GraviTrax game and its add-ons can be bought from Hamley’s stores across the country, Amazon.in or Amazon.com, starting Rs 5000.

Scientific Explorer’s Newton Microscope & Amscope’s Beginner Microscope

Microscopes have a reputation of being an all-or-nothing investment, reserved for those with a serious interest in serious science. But some of the microscopes made for beginners are surprisingly well-equipped and inexpensive.

The Scientific Explorer Newton Microscope comes with a 1-foot-tall microscope, slides, test tubes and all the gear a professional scientist may use in his/her experiments.

The Amscope Beginner microscope also comes with an attached LED light, mirrors, stains and a handy carrying case to explore spider webs, dust, beach water and living cells on your trip to the farmhouse.

Both these microscope sets make a great gift for the young, curious explorer on afternoons where everyone else is rendered immobile due to severe food coma from overeating festive food.

Scientific Explorer’s Newton Microscope and Amscope’s Beginner microscope are available to buy on Amazon.in at Rs 1724 and Rs 6500, respectively.

Building bricks for spacecrafts from Brictek and LEGO

For our fellow space junkies, there are a range of cool brick spacecraft kits from Brictek and LEGO. Brictek’s NASA-approved model of the Atlantis Orbiter and LEGO’s Women of NASA sets are a perfect starting point for young kids above age six to grow familiar with space shuttles and astronauts.

Another LEGO set for kids and adults is the 1-meter tall replica of NASA’s Saturn V rocket. The 1,900 piece set comes with a detachable third-stage, a lander, a rescue pod and two miniature astronauts friends to keep you company.

Brictek’s NASA Atlastis Orbiter set can be bought from Amazon.in at Rs 2934.

LEGO’s Women of NASA and Apollo Saturn V set can also be bought from Amazon.in at Rs 4779 and Rs 14499, respectively.

4M’s Crystal Growing Experiment

This kit is an unexpected twist to growing seeds – crystals.

4M’s crystal growing experiment has everything you may need (minus some hot water and a little patience) to grow sparkly crystals from the seeds that come with the kit. These crystals come in four different colours, each of which make crystals of a differently size and shape.

Young geologists can catch a glimpse of how diamonds, emeralds and other shiny rocks in the real world form – as hot magma gradually cools. After the crystals have formed, they can be stored and make for a dazzling DIY display.

For no reason other than the patience required to leave the liquids undisturbed while the crystals materialize, the kit is recommended for ages 10 and over.

4M’s Crystal Growing Experiment kit can be bought from Amazon.in for Rs 1919.

Steve Jenkin’s Illustrated books

A series of illustrated books by author Steve Jenkins takes kids on a vivid, virtual journey through some of the Earth’s most interesting places and animals. What is the deepest ocean on the Earth? The strongest insect?

Steve’s books on the animal kingdom are filled with beautiful visuals and one-line interviews with fascinating animals about what makes their tails, their stripes and speeds so one-of-a-kind.

Jenkins’s books, like those about nature's extremes, amazing animals, and their unusual features can be bought from Amazon.in for between Rs 530 and Rs 1070. They can also be bought from Crossword stores across the country by placing an advance order.

SKYGoodies’s DIY Mini Friends

If animals are your kids’ best friends, they are guaranteed to enjoy this set of twelve paper-craft animals from SkyGoodies. The animals are colourful, well-crafted and sturdy, and need to be folded into form according to the instructions provided. The set also comes with facts and truths about each of the exotic animals, some of which are endangered.

These ‘Mini Friends’ also make a really beautiful display of exotic wildlife for animal lovers of all ages.

SkyGoodies’s set of twelve DIY Mini Friends is available on SkyGoodies.com for Rs 99.

Mokiki’s Ferrofluid Display

Ferrofluid sounds (and looks) like something straight out of a science fiction movie – a black, shape-shifting liquid that can be controlled with a magnet. Mokiki’s ferrofluid-in-a-bottle is one of the many versions of this increasingly popular science display. The spikes and blobs it forms when played with are mesmerising to watch.

It makes for a great gift that both, kids and grownups, would love to keep playing with.

Mokiki’s Ferrofluid display is available to buy on Amazon.in for Rs 5450.

Yucky Science Slime Kit

Speaking of shapeless, a list of science gifts for kids would be incomplete without slime.

Making slime isn’t yet another activity now – it is all the rage among kids. There are kits for making a range of coloured, glittery – even crunchy – variants of this DIY goo. For kids ages 5 and above, these non-toxic kits from Yucky Science and Smoothfoam make a fun gift for some weekend unstructured play time.

Yucky Science’s many variants, and Smoothfoam’s Mega Slime Kit are available to buy on Amazon.in for Rs 399+.

SplashLight Bioluminescent WaterBlaster

Bioluminescence is one of nature’s most fascinating phenomenon – the natural ability of living organisms like fireflies and certain marine organisms to emit light. SplashLight’s bioluminescent water-blaster has modelled on its inspiration, and uses basic proteins found in bioluminescent living cells to engineer a fun toy for kids to enjoy. Think of this as a great gift bringing the joy of Holi on Diwali evenings. Don't forget to turn the lights off for maximum visual effect.

This water blaster is best to enjoy outdoors, but makes a great gift for kids 8 years and above to keep the Diwali magic aglow, fireworks or not.

SplashLight’s Bioluminescent Water Blaster can be bought on Amazon.in at Rs 7515.

With everything this list packs in, there's plenty more ways kids can enjoy a mix of science and spectacular this festive season.

Taking kids outdoors – to experience starry skies post sundown is one of my favourite Diwali vacation idea to experience natural wonders.

Be it a firefly trek at night, camping by the river or gazing at the stars and planets while trying to map constellations – the biodiversity around our cities could be an interesting mix of science and eco-friendly fun to enjoy the festive season.

Here's hoping your Diwali is warm, bright and funtastic!