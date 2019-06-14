Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now

Space is the final frontier that man continues to explore and study, from the first man on the Moon to a rover on Mars.

Agence France-PresseJun 14, 2019 10:07:47 IST

From the Soviet's pioneering satellite to the first man on the Moon 50 years ago, here are 10 key dates in space exploration.

1957: Sputnik

On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launches the first artificial space satellite, Sputnik 1, ushering in the Cold War tussle for the cosmos. The beach ball-sized aluminium sphere takes 98 minutes to orbit the Earth and sends back the first message from space, simple "beep-beep-beep" radio signals.

On November 3, Sputnik 2 carries the first living being to fully orbit the Earth, a small street dog called Laika. She dies after a few hours.

10 important dates to remember in the history of space exploration from 1957 to now

Sputnik-1 Image credit: Wikipedia

1961: Gagarin, the first man

On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man in space, completing a single, 108-minute orbit. Twenty-three days later, Alan Shepard is the first American in space when he makes a 15-minute trip on May 5. The Cold War rivals are only joined in space by a third country in 2003 when China sends up Yang Liwei onboard lunar orbiter Shenzou V.

1969: on the Moon

On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later.

Between 1969 and 1972, 12 astronauts — all American — walked on the Moon as part of NASA's Apollo program.

Neil Armstrong. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Neil Armstrong. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

1971: space station

On April 19, 1971, the Soviet Union launches the first orbital space station, Salyut 1.

Construction of the still-operating International Space Station (ISS) starts in 1998. The biggest man-made structure in space, it orbits Earth 16 times a day.

The ISS, in which 16 countries participate, took over from the Russian space station Mir, which was brought back to Earth in 2001 after 15 years in orbit.

1976: Mars

On July 20, 1976, US spacecraft Viking 1 becomes the first to successfully land on Mars and send back images of the Red Planet.

The robot Opportunity explored Mars between 2004 and 2018, with NASA's Curiosity Rover still active there.

About 40 missions have been sent to Mars, more than half failing.

The Curiosity rover's dusty self-portrait after the Mars dust storm cleared in September. Image courtesy: NASA

The Curiosity rover. Image courtesy: NASA

1981: space shuttle

On April 12, 1981, the US space shuttle Columbia, the first reusable manned spacecraft, makes its first voyage. It is followed by Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour, which serve the ISS until the shuttle programme winds up in 2011. The United States has since depended on Russia to transport its astronauts to the ISS.

Two US shuttles were destroyed in flight, with the loss of 14 astronauts: Challenger in 1986 and Columbia in 2003.

1990: Hubble

On April 25, 1990, the Hubble is the first space telescope to be placed into orbit, at 547 kilometres (340 miles) from Earth. Thirteen metres (42 feet) long, Hubble revolutionises astronomy, allowing scientists to observe the planets and most distant stars and galaxies.

In this April 25, 1990 photograph provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by Discovery's Remote Manipulator System (RMS) following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae. The Hubble Space Telescope's premier camera has shut down. NASA says the camera suspended operations Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, because of a hardware problem. Hubble's three other science instruments are still working fine, with celestial observations continuing. (NASA via AP)

Hubble telescope. Image credit: NASA

2001: space tourist

On April 28, 2001, Italian American multi-millionaire Dennis Tito, 60, becomes the world's first space tourist. He pays Russia $20 million to stay on the ISS for eight days.

In all, seven space tourists have taken Russian flights to the ISS.

2008: private SpaceX

On September 29, 2008, US company SpaceX is the first private venture to successfully launch a rocket into space, its Falcon 1.

SpaceX's Dragon cargo ship on May 22, 2012 becomes the first commercial spacecraft to visit the ISS.

The SpaceX Dragon, pictured 30 meters from the International Space Station. Image courtesy: NASA TV

The SpaceX Dragon, pictured 30 meters from the International Space Station. Image courtesy: NASA TV

2014: comet landing

On November 12, 2014, the European Space Agency places a small robot, Philae, on a comet more than 500 million kilometres from Earth. The first comet lander is part of a mission aiming to explore the origins of the Solar System.

The man-made object that is the furthest away from the Earth is the unmanned US spaceship Voyager 1, launched in September 1977 and still travelling. In August 2012 it made it into interstellar space, about 13 billion miles from Earth.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

International Space Station

NASA to commercialize ISS, let private organisations fund it, free funds for Mars

Jun 08, 2019
NASA to commercialize ISS, let private organisations fund it, free funds for Mars
NASA to allow private citizens on the ISS for a month, could set you back $35,000 a night

NASA

NASA to allow private citizens on the ISS for a month, could set you back $35,000 a night

Jun 09, 2019
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Newstracker

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Jun 06, 2019
Seeing 2020: Watch NASA's Mars 2020 Rover being built in live, interactive broadcast

Mars rover

Seeing 2020: Watch NASA's Mars 2020 Rover being built in live, interactive broadcast

Jun 10, 2019
SpaceX says its internet satellites will be less visible once they reach final orbit

SpaceX

SpaceX says its internet satellites will be less visible once they reach final orbit

Jun 01, 2019
NASA's Mars helicopter cleared to take first ever flight on the Red planet in 2020

Mars 2020

NASA's Mars helicopter cleared to take first ever flight on the Red planet in 2020

Jun 10, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019