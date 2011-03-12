Thursday, February 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Reviews

X-Mini V 1.1 Capsule Speaker - Xtremely Disappointing

Small, compact and cheap but will it give you that bang for your buck?

Ashish KoshyFeb 18, 2021 19:31:13 IST

₹1,990

tech2 rating

2.5/5

avg. user rating

0/5

Max V 1.1


Xmi launched their V 1.1 Capsule speakers a couple of months back. Their previous X-mini Capsule Portable Speakers that we tested were decent in terms of sound quality, but they weren’t very loud. So what about the V 1.1? Let’s see how well it does in comparison.  

X-Mini V 1.1 Capsule Speaker - Xtremely Disappointing

You got something better, good-looking?

 

Design and Features
The V 1.1 Capsule Speaker has the standard capsule design with a neat rubberized finishing which gives a good feel to the speaker. The little lid that covers the driver of the speaker gives it a glossy look and protects it from dust. We all know how tough cleaning that tiny little port can actually be. The neck of the speaker is made of good quality plastic and makes it easy to close and open the speaker.

 

 

Neat idea of a lid, what say?

Neat idea of a lid, what say?

 

The bottom of the V 1.1 has a small crevice designed to house the 3.5 mm audio cable, which lets you neatly put it away once you’re done using the speaker. The base has the volume wheel, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a mini-USB port for charging and all of these are pretty convenient to use. The power switch is a wee bit tight, but then that’s not much of an issue. The speaker is compatible with your portable media players and almost anything that uses a 3.5 mm audio jack like a smartphone or a laptop.

Performance
In the simplest of words, sound quality didn't meet the expectations. There was a lot of shrillness and although the V 1.1 can get pretty loud (audible enough in a room), you can easily identify the distortion present in it.

 

 

The X-Mini in (or out of) action

The X-Mini in (or out of) action

 

For a speaker of this size, the base is pretty decent and the mids are quite manageable as well. But again, you wouldn’t want to turn up the volume because of the distortion and the high-pitched tones just hitting at your ears! Also, at high volumes, the speaker doesn’t remain stable and the vibrations might just push it off the desk so that’s another reason why you shouldn’t increase the volume.

Verdict
I like the compatibility with various devices bit and little features like a lid over the port and a small groove for the audio cable is all nice. Also, the V 1.1 is just a single unit speaker, so it does add to the portability. However, there’s not much of emphasis in performance and for a price of Rs. 1,249, they feel a tad expensive. You can probably check out the F & D V620 speakers which are priced at Rs. 885.

Enough of this

Enough of this

 

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

X-Mini Max V 1.1 Specifications

Basic

Configuration1.0
Frequency Response100Hz-12KHz
Power Rating (RMS)2 Watt
Aux Jack3.5
Digital Audio SupportNo Information
RemoteNo

Speaker Dimensions

SatellitesNo Information
SubwooferNo Information

Other

Weight104.8
Warranty1


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


also see

Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus show 'For All Mankind' now on AR time capsule app for iPhones and iPads

Feb 12, 2021
Apple TV Plus show 'For All Mankind' now on AR time capsule app for iPhones and iPads

science

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021