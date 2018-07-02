Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Reviews

Nikhil Rastogi 02 July, 2018 12:53 IST

Sony V81D with Bluetooth Review: Unleash your inner always-partying alter ego

₹51,990

tech2 rating

3.5/5

avg. user rating

0/5

Build and Design

4.25

Performance

2.5

3.5/5

overall rating

the good

Crazy amount of features
Centre of attraction with blingy lights
Party-ready loudspeaker

the bad

Doesn’t have a refined sound
Cannot reduce the volume of effects
Not portable

the bottom line

Should you go for Sony’s V81D Bluetooth Audio System? Only if you are “the party” kind of person. For those looking for a speaker that is good to actually listen to music, Rs. 52,000 can get you a lot better in audio quality alone.

Sony recently launched several Bluetooth speakers with “Party” in mind. When Sony called us up for reviewing their top-notch party speaker, we didn’t expect a full floor standing 26.6 kg beast to arrive in our labs. But when it did, we couldn’t help ourselves but ogle at it.

The Sony MHC-V81D is priced at Rs 49,000 on Amazon. Image: Sony

The Sony MHC-V81D is priced at Rs 49,000 on Amazon. Image: Sony

Build and Design: 8.5/10

The Sony V81D Bluetooth Audio System is fully black with a textured finish and is built-to-last. The entire unit is made of solid polished wood with hardened plastic in the front and top, with metal grills protecting the speakers themselves. The lights on the sides are protected by toughened plastic, bumps, scratches and the wild-party shenanigans will certainly do no harm to this speaker.

Sony V81D Bluetooth Audio System has features galore! So much so that you’ll be confused as to what to start off with first. It has DJ gesture control, drums with Taiko game mode, Karaoke, guitar-in, USB mode, DVD player, music centre with Bluetooth app control, lights show control, and can be connected to up to three smartphones simultaneously.

 

The main visual draw of these speakers are the incredibly attractive lights which are done well.

The main visual draw of these speakers are the incredibly attractive lights which are done well. Image: tech2/Nikhil Rastogi

Ooh, the Bling!

The lights can be controlled via the app and tapped to the beat manually. Automatically, the speaker does a decent job to sync with the beat, though several times I felt it missed opportunities to really match the lights with the dance beats. Thankfully the lights can be turned off for a quieter time at home, directly via the front dedicated button console rather than some convoluted app setting button.

Funnily my cat Xena enjoys the bling and sound a lot more than I do. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

Funnily my cat Xena enjoys the bling and sound a lot more than I do. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

The main subtle blue lights of the speaker are quite nice but unfortunately, one cannot turn off the loud party lights and keep only the subtle ones on. Subtlety is not this speakers’ speciality.

Sony has gone all out to include party lights in their recent line-up, see our recent Sony SRS-XB41 Bluetooth speaker review which gets the right balance between being loud and lights done elegantly well.

Drums/Taiko Mode

This is a unique feature. In this mode, the top panel of the speaker emulates a drum system where you can play the drums to the beat to your heart's content. Yay! Everyone is amazed and happy, right? Well, not exactly. You’ll need sufficient practice of drumming (not easy) to really get it right and get used to the drum system.

You can play the drums on the top panel directly. Image: Sony

You can play the drums on the top panel directly. Image: Sony

On top of it, we couldn’t locate a way to reduce the volume of the drum system compared to the music we were playing. Thus the drums were ear-achingly loud, over-and-above the music. With our non-practised self-drumming out of sync with unusually loud drums, it wasn’t a happy situation at all.

The Taiko mode is a game mode for drummers, it sounds cool…but don’t, just don’t try it. No one wants to hear your cacophony and that loud noise, drunk or not.

DJ with Gesture Control

This is another cool feature. Just hit the top panel for gesture control and you can actually flick left-right to change tracks, add DJ effects, sampler, access Karaoke features etc. The same can be done via app also.

Just wave your hands sorcerer and see the magic. Image: Sony

Just wave your hands like a sorcerer and see the magic. Image: Sony

The DJ effects are very interesting, such as adding pre-recorded voices, audience applause, effects such as flange, isolator, scratch sounds etc. when timed right can sound really good. This means more practice till you get it right. The loud-sound issue persisted, but wasn’t as annoying unless you began to mash the buttons incoherently. Don’t let kids get a hold of it.

Top Panel

The top panel is quite the dashboard of buttons and very sensitive to touch. So much so, if you don’t lock the panel even the slightest touch will change something which inevitably happened with my curious cat who jumped on it to find out what this loud flashy thing was in her house.

This is your Party dashboard Captain! Image: Sony

This is your Party dashboard Captain! Image: Sony

Thoughtfully Sony has made the top panel splash proof in case you spill a drink and the panel lights up so that you can easily see in the dark.

App control

You can, of course, do everything via the Sony app itself. You will need two apps installed which Sony fails to inform you about. One is the Fiestable app which is actually a plugin and doesn’t work by itself (therefore the bad reviews in the comments) but rather works well with Sony Music Center (formerly called SongPal).

Be a DJ, drum, play with the lights or play the fool with your friends.

Be a DJ, drum, play with the lights or play the fool with your friends.

The custom EQ is quite unusable as there are no presets and getting fine control over the 10 band EQ is a frustrating experience. It is as if Sony just threw in the EQ as a last thought just for the sake of completion.

The most uninformative EQ ever!

The most uninformative EQ ever!

Rear Panel

Sony thoughtfully has put in several audio I/O’s in the system such as analogue audio input/output, HDMI out, composite video output and a microphone-in and guitar-in which doubles as a second mic input. It does lack a 3.5 mm jack which would’ve been nice to have that option for a dedicated player, mobile or laptop sitting next to the speaker rather than overly relying on wireless Bluetooth technology.

All the connections you’ll ever need minus 3.5mm jack. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

All the connections you’ll ever need minus 3.5 mm jack. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

The Speakers

Being only one box, it gave the impression of being a mono speaker, but thankfully, you get a full-fledged stereo speaker setup with one bass unit. You have four 5 cm (2-inch) tweeters, two 12 cm (5-inch) and two 10 cm (4-inch) mid-range speakers and one 30 cm (12-inch) woofer to do all the legwork. This is basically equal to 2.1 speaker setup with an extra pair of mid-rangers thrown in. Here is a complete list of all the minute specs.

Sony’s version of Live & Angled sound by various speaker placements. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

Sony’s version of Live & Angled sound by various speaker placements. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

Thoughtfully, Sony has added several speakers behind and to the sides of the unit to prevent muffling of sounds behind-the-speaker syndrome, therefore enabling the speaker to be right in the centre of the room if required instead of a corner of the room.

That is not how you’ll party with the speaker at all, Right – Efficient way to shift the speakers around. Image: tech2/ Nikhil Rastogi

That is not how you’ll party with the speaker at all, Right – Efficient way to shift the speakers around.

Unfortunately, the Sony V81D while having wheels to roll it where you want isn’t portable. That means the speaker though emitting 360 degree light and having speakers on the sides and the back, cannot be in the centre of the room as it has no battery operation and relies on a short wire to run all of its shenanigans. Thus, the corner of the room/side wall is the only place it can be.

Party Features

You’ll find Karaoke for those drunken cacophony nights, electric guitar socket for jamming to those tunes and an old school DVD player if needed. Everything a wild party needs.

What’s a party without Karaoke?

What’s a party without Karaoke?

Performance: 5/10

The Sony V81D Bluetooth Audio System performance parameters were strictly tested for audio quality alone not for its myriad features.

Strictly by audio quality alone, the Sony V81D has a decent-to-good sound (depending on whom you ask). Don’t get me wrong, the speakers have quite the punch, the power and are totally rocking in terms of sound output but if it is a serious music listening that you want, avoid these!

The speaker colours the sound far too much to get what you want out of them. The flat EQ setting sounds very bad on the speaker, the speaker only gets alive with copious amounts of “Mega Bass” and “Movie” settings (where the mids can be heard) which is perfect for a party. In fact, I didn’t feel the punch was right as the bass needed further curbing to give a sharper kick and this is where I used even more EQing with Poweramp app with settings high in bass and highs. That is when the room really rocked.

The speakers’ strength lies in Boombastic sound, don’t expect anything else out of these.

Verdict and Price in India

Should you go for Sony’s V81D Bluetooth Audio System? Only if you are “the party” kind of person. The audio system is geared for that and does a really good job with it. There is no speaker in the entire market that can do what Sony’s V81D does and it does do it with quite the show. And this goes without saying, you need to have a big room for this speaker to really shine.

At the MRP of Rs 51,990 with a street price of around Rs 49,000, it isn’t cheap. It comes with a hell of a lot of features and is totally party ready. For those looking for a speaker that is good to actually listen to music, Rs 52,000 can get you a lot better in audio quality alone.

tags

Specifications

Main Features

Audio System Type Hi-Fi System

Amplifier Section

Dolby Digital and DTS Decoder Dolby Digital

Tuner Section

Tuner Band (FM) Yes

General Features

Remote Control Yes
Sleep Timer Yes

Karaoke (MIC)

Karaoke Volume Control Yes
Vocal Fader Yes

System Format Compatibility

Video Compact Disc Compatible Yes
MP3 Disc Compatible Yes
Digital Video Disc Compatible Yes

Connectivity

USB Port Yes
Composite Output Yes

Dimensions

Dimensions (W x D x H) 44.5 x 42.7 x 106.0 cm
Weight 26.5 Kg

After Sales Service

Warranty Period 1 Year

Price

Warranty Period 1 Year


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

JustLaunched

Sony launches its new in-car audio-video receiver XAV-AX5000 for Rs 24,990

Jun 18, 2018

Hollywood

Sony Pictures confirms big screen adaptation of Valiant Comics' plus-sized female superhero Faith

Jun 29, 2018

Huawei

Huawei filed a patent for a rectangular bezel-less smartphone last year

Jun 21, 2018

Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium set for a 30 July launch in the US for a whopping $999

Jun 28, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 9 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Jun 22, 2018

Minecraft

Nintendo partners with Microsoft to allow cross-play of Minecraft on PC and Xbox

Jun 22, 2018

science

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018