Samsung YP-Z5 2GB

Samsung's YP-Z5, their new ultra slim, shiny, flash-based music player looks quite slick with the black glossy surface with a shiny metal border, bu...

Aalaap GhagFeb 18, 2021 19:32:25 IST

₹0

tech2 rating

0/5

avg. user rating

0/5

Samsung YP-Z5 2GB


Samsung's YP-Z5, their new ultra slim, shiny, flash-based music player looks quite slick with the black glossy surface with a shiny metal border, but it just loses its shine when placed next to the iPod Nano's signature metal rear. The YP-Z5 plays back MP3, WMA and OGG audio formats. The bundled earphones are excellent and the overall audio quality of the player itself is fabulous.

Samsung YP-Z5 2GB

The YP-Z5 also lets you view JPEG photo slideshows on its 1.8-inch color display, but the resolution is too low - like using 640x480 on a 17" monitor - so pictures and album art will have jagged edges. The display shows off a decent UI to browse and play music, but the partly touch-sensitive and partly-click scheme of the control can be best described as baffling. This is one of the most prominent bad points of the YP-Z5. Thankfully, it has a separate volume control so you don't have to switch modes between browse and play just to make it a little louder or softer. The player is Windows Media PlaysForSure compatible so you can only use Windows Media Player 10 to transfer music to it, but if you have WMP9 or lower, you can actually just drag and drop music without any software! The player also charges via USB so no additional adapter is required. The battery lasts for at least a whole day without requiring a recharge, and if you add music to it often, then it'll probably never actually give you a ‘battery low' message.

 

That is unless you take it out of town for a week or something like that. The Samsung YP-Z5 2GB costs Rs 10,990 at MRP, which would probably mean it'll have a street price of around Rs 8,500-9,000. The street price of the 2 GB iPod Nano is around the same, making the YP-Z5 a little better option when comparing the features. But its confusing button scheme and the fact that it just doesn't look as shiny, glossy and cool as a Nano might make the Samsung YP-Z5 miss the target. Pros: Slim, capacious (2GB), great sound quality, large display, drag-and-drop transfer (Windows Media Player 9 and lower) Cons: Confusing control buttons, no drag-and-drop after installing Windows Media Player 10 Rating: 3.5/5

