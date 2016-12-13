Creative Aurvana is Creative’s line of premium earphones. Aurvana’s have been known in the past to offer a premium price for underperforming audio. We hope that the Aurvana In-Ear2’s changes that perception.

Build and Design: 7 / 10

Creative’s Aurvana In-Ear2 is a sleek metallic finish earphone which is pretty to look at.

The design sits well in the ear and is easier for some reason (we believe due to sleek elongated driver cage) to put in and take out of the ears.

The wires have an entangle-free design with an L-shape for easier portability.

However, the mechanical slider isn’t something I’m particularly fond of. Mechanical movements over time do tend to give static noise issues and get loose with usage.

In the box

Creative has included some thoughtful additions to the In-Ear2’s package. You get an airplane travel adapter, a cleaning tool, a real nice travel pouch with magnetic flap lock and of course, single pairs of S, M, L size silicone ear tips.

Performance: 6.5 / 10

We tested the Creative Aurvana In-Ear2 earphones/headset with an Android phone and Windows 10 Desktop with FiiO Q1 DAC.

Objectively: The Aurvana 2’s have competent sound isolation with good clarity and separation of sound but rather on the lean side, lacking bass. I’d be tempted to say it is suitable for jazz, vocals etc. But am not. Even those tracks didn’t sound wholesome, they just sounded lean.

Subjectively: You wouldn’t enjoy the sound too much. There is a difference between keeping a balance and a difference between being lean. Aurvana 2’s just sounded far too lean. I’ve heard better in the same price bracket.

The mids and the highs are good. You’ll be able to pick up certain instruments or sounds that are easy to miss otherwise that can get drowned with muddier sounding earphones, especially below this price bracket.

However, nothing like a little EQ magic to make the sound palatable. I’m not a bass-head but definitely prefer a decent balance, increasing the bass up a few notches made all the world of a difference. The sound spewing from a well EQ-ed Aurvana In-Ear2 made the sound wholesome and complete.

Call Quality: 8 / 10

The lean sound didn’t affect the voice being heard much. The sound isolation coupled with clear sound and a capable mic made the overall experience smooth. The caller on the opposite end didn’t have any complaints whatsoever.

Verdict and Price in India

Creative Aurvana In-Ear2 certainly wants to appear and appeal to the premium, audio aware category but doesn’t seem to really impress on that front. Creative has got the street price of the Aurvana In-Ear2 right this time around - Rs 5,600.

However, there is tough competition around the same price bracket from some really compelling brands such as a-Jays Four+, Brainwavz S3 or even the Sennheiser HD471i headphones/headset.

Go for these if you like

Pretty design

Good, clear sound

L-shaped cord with entangle free wire

Don’t go for these if don't like