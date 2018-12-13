Tuesday, December 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Reviews

ASUS VivoBook S14 review: A sensible, unexciting package for the casual user

Anirudh Regidi Dec, 13 2018 09:12:02 IST

₹64,990

tech2 rating

3.8/5

avg. user rating

0/5

Build and Design

3.75

Keyboard and Trackpad

3.75

Features

3.75

Display

3.25

Performance

3.25

Battery Life

3

3.8/5

overall rating

the good

Value for money
User experience

the bad

Display
Speakers
Battery Life

the bottom line

The VivoBook S14 isn't much of a looker and it could do with better speakers, but it's still a great deal for the casual user.

When buying a laptop for everyday use, and you don’t have money to burn on something like a Surface Laptop or a MacBook, you need something that will get out of your way. You need a laptop that’s simple and powerful enough for your needs, something that requires a minimum of maintenance. The ASUS VivoBook S14 S430U almost achieves that ideal.

Asus VivoBook S14 Build and Design: 7.5/10

There’s really not much to say about the design of the VivoBook S14. It looks like any other ASUS laptop and nothing stands out as such. The body is mostly plastic, but the lid has a brushed metal panel and the palm rest a plain metal one.

The VivoBook S14's hinge raises the base, which helps improve airflow. Image: tech2

The VivoBook S14's hinge raises the base, which helps improve airflow. Image: tech2

The lid of the laptop extends a little bit beyond the base, which raises the base when the laptop is open. It’s an interesting design because now, the base gets better air flow and your thighs don’t get roasted.

Ports are present on either side and hot air is exhausted out the back of the unit. Bottom firing speakers can be found on either side. It’s nice that the bezels are thin and thankfully, the webcam is exactly where it’s supposed to be, which is at the top of the display.

The raised rear also ensures that your legs don't get toasty after long sessions on your lap. (L: VivoBook S14, R: MacBook Pro 13) Image: tech2

The raised rear also ensures that your legs don't get toasty after long sessions on your lap. (L: VivoBook S14, R: MacBook Pro 13) Image: tech2

The charger is surprisingly small, about the size of a large phone charger, but uses a proprietary port for charging. I would have loved to see a USB-C charging option instead.

It’s not a bad looking device, but I do think the rounded, silvery keys on the keyboard make the device look a little bit tacky. If anything, the previous VivoBook S14 featured a more mature design.

One thing I do like is how sturdy the device feels. 

Asus VivoBook S14 Keyboard and Trackpad: 7.5/10

I don’t know what it is about the keyboard design that makes it look cheap, maybe it's that silvery finish, but I think it single-handedly ruins the device’s aesthetics.

I don't like the aesthetics of the keyboard, but it is functionally sound. Image: tech2

I don't like the aesthetics of the keyboard, but it is functionally sound. Image: tech2

The typing experience is, however, extremely good. The keys are well-separated from each other and respond promptly to a keypress. After getting used to the keys, I could easily match my regular typing speed of around 70 wpm, and without any typos or missed taps at that.

The trackpad is also fast and responsive and can handle Windows’ multitasking gestures with aplomb.

I did find the default sensitivity to be a tad too high though, but that can easily be tweaked in the settings.

Asus VivoBook S14 Features: 7.5/10

The laptop is reasonably well endowed in the specs department. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, has 8 GB RAM and offers a 256 GB SSD paired with a 1 TB HDD. The display is a 14-inch FHD unit.

The device has enough USB ports to keep anyone happy. Image: tech2

The device has enough USB ports to keep anyone happy. Image: tech2

There is no touchscreen display to be found here, but at this price, you can’t expect to find one anyway.

In terms of I/O, you get 3x USB-A ports, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 1x HDMI port, a microSD card slot (Why?) and a headphone jack.

I love the decision to go with an SSD+HDD combo and I wish more manufacturers would do the same. An SSD for the OS and core apps means that the user experience will be lag-free. The HDD can store all that data you generate.

The I/O is also very generous and 3x USB ports are far more than you get on most laptops these days. It is disappointing that the laptop doesn’t support Thunderbolt 3, though, which is a game-changing port. I also can’t understand why ASUS opted to offer a microSD card slot of all things.

A fingerprint reader is embedded within the TouchPad.

Asus VivoBook S14 Display: 6.5/10

The 14-inch FHD (1920x1080 pixel) display on the VivoBook isn’t bad, but it could have been a lot better. My testing puts its colour gamut at a mere 57 percent sRGB (100 percent is expected and MacBooks manage over 130 percent). Thankfully, the colours are at least accurate.

The display is perfectly average for this price bracket. Image: tech2

The display is perfectly average for this price bracket. Colours and pixel density are enough for regular use. Image: tech2

For work and for movies, the display is great. It is a little dull and so not recommended for use outside, but you’re hardly likely to take out the laptop while in the bright sun anyway.

As long as you’re not thinking of making critical colour corrections on this screen, you won’t have any complaints.

Asus VivoBook S14 Performance: 6.5/10

For everyday use, I really couldn’t ask for more. The 8th gen CPU is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it and the SSD ensures that everything works buttery smooth.

There’s no graphics card to be found so gaming is completely out of the question. I tried Fortnite and the machine barely managed 20 fps at the lowest settings, and a stutter 20 fps at that. PUBG fared even worse. If you’re looking to play 2D platformers and the like, you’ll be fine. For even moderate gaming, simply avoid this device.

The laptop doesn’t tend to get very hot either. Even under full load, the CPU never crossed 72°C, which is commendable. Clearly, the thermal management is good and is made evident in our video conversion test, where the laptop managed a very respectable score compared to its competition.

My only complaint is with the performance of the speakers: they’re really quiet. So quiet that you won’t hear them if a ceiling fan is on. On the S14, I spent more time reading subtitles on Netflix than actually listening to audio.

Asus VivoBook S14 Battery: 6/10

Audio issues aside, battery life is also a bit of a problem on the VivoBook. It’s good, but it’s not good enough. For my daily use, which involves Word, constant browsing and some minor editing work in Photoshop, this laptop lasts about 4 hrs.

The laptop is powerful enough for most use-cases. Image: tech2

The laptop is powerful enough for most use-cases. Image: tech2

Our heavier PCMark 8 Battery Life test threw up a disappointing estimate of 2 hrs 27 minutes. This is far short of the 3+ hrs that most other laptops hit in the same test.

Asus VivoBook S14 Verdict and Price in India

The ASUS VivoBook S14 S430 isn’t an exciting laptop, but it’s a sensibly configured one that is powerful enough for most people. If the speakers and battery life had been better, I’d have blindly recommended it to anyone looking for a laptop in the Rs 60,000 range.

As it stands, I’m torn between recommending the S14 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S. They’re both similarly priced, have similarly disappointing speakers and nearly identical displays. The 330S has an edge in battery life (managing about 6 hrs) and the S14 offers the better user experience, and choosing between these factors is something only you can do.

tags

Specifications

This ASUS VivoBook S14 S430 laptop comes with Intel Core i5-8250U processor with 1.6GHz speed, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD. It has a 14.0 inch FHD panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop has interfaces like USB ports, HDMI, bluetooth. It comes with Windows 10 Home OS and 1.4 kg in weight.

Processor Description

Processor Intel Core i5-8250U
Speed 1.6GHz
Cache 6MB

Memory

RAM 8GB
Type DDR4
Speed 2400 MHz

Hard Drive

Inbuilt HDD 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Display Features

Screen Size 14 inches
Maximum Display Resolution 1920 x 1080
Panel Type LED-backlit Full HD

Chipset

GPU Model NVIDIA GeForce MX150
HDMI Port Yes

Connectivity

USB 2.0 ports Yes
USB 3.0 ports Yes
Bluetooth 4.2
Built-in Camera Yes
Microphone Yes
Digital Media Reader Yes

Battery

Battery (Type) Li-Ion
Battery Capacity 3 Cell

Operating System

OS Windows 10 Home

Dimensions

Dimensions (W x D x H) 323.4 x 225.5 x 18 mm
Weight 1.4 Kg

After Sales Service

Warranty Period 1 Year

Price

Warranty Period 1 Year



Steve Madden #Selfmade


latest videos

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

also see

Asus

Asus to continue Zenfone lineup development amid rumours of a shift in focus

Dec 14, 2018

Asus Zenfone

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 launched at Rs 12,999, Zenfone Max M2 launched at Rs 9,999

Dec 11, 2018

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Max M2 to launch at 12.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live

Dec 11, 2018

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 to go on first sale today on Flipkart at 12 pm

Dec 18, 2018

Asus

Asus to roll out Android 9 Pie update to Max Pro M1 and Zenfone 5Z next year

Dec 11, 2018

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 to launch in India today: Here's all we know

Dec 10, 2018

science

pet cloning

China's first commercial genetic pet cloning service duplicates a star canine

Dec 18, 2018

Four back-to-back satellite launches starting today close 2018's rocket roster

Dec 18, 2018

Lunar Missions

Israel's 'Genesis' spacecraft gets special passenger before 2019 launch to the moon

Dec 18, 2018

Sustainable fuels

Pune scientists find a faster means of converting industrial biomass into biofuel

Dec 17, 2018