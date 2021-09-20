Get impressive stability in all-terrain

Designed for use on all surfaces, this tripod has several impressive features. Thanks to its lightweight and foldable design, you'll find travelling with it is effortless. You won't have to stress if you're setting up on uneven ground, as you can adjust each leg to get the perfect angle you desire. What's more, to give you extra stability, it also has a spring-loaded hook for attaching weights. Along with the tripod, you also get a quick-release head and a convenient carrying bag in the box.

Perfect for use on all kinds of surfaces, we highly recommend buying this tripod.

Ideal for DSLR photography

This fantastic tripod comes with a ball head design, a spirit level, and rubberised feet for better grip. For added convenience, it features a quick-release head that you'll find highly compatible with most camera types. Furthermore, you can have peace of mind when attaching your precious camera equipment onto it as it boasts a maximum load rating of 7kgs. A stellar feature is that you can attach the mounting head to the top or bottom of the central column, which makes it ideal for low-level photography.

If you're looking for a capable tripod for your DSLR camera, pick this one.

Get the perfect shot from all angles

Made from durable materials, you'll find this versatile tripod is a valuable addition to your kit. It boasts a sturdy design, heavy-duty construction, and a ball joint that allows you freedom of movement. A feature we love is that you can set the central column to a vertical or horizontal position as per your preference. Additionally, as each of this tripod's legs has four adjustable sections, you can get levelled and stable shots wherever you are.

For a highly adaptable tripod, add this one to your cart.

A high-quality tripod you can depend on

Durable, compact and boasting a premium finish, this tripod is a must-have for any photographer. Crafted from superior magnesium-aluminium alloy, you won't have to doubt this accessory's quality. To help you get movement-free shots, it has locks to control the leg angle, anti-skid rubber feet, and a stability hook for additional weights. In addition, it comes with two handles, so you can pan and tilt the camera with minimal effort. What's more, this kit has you covered for all shoots as it also includes a handy monopod.

For reliable and robust camera support, you can't go wrong buying this tripod.