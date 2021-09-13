Unmatched quality and speed

There's plenty you can do with this tablet as it comes packed with drool-worthy features. It has a speedy A12 Bionic chip, so you can multitask and seamlessly switch between apps without any lag. With 128GB of onboard storage, you won't have to delete your videos and photos to make space for more. A feature we love is the stunning retina display that delivers brilliant visuals in true to life colours. What's more, you can effortlessly convert it into a writing pad using the included stylus pen.

If you're looking for an amazingly powerful tablet, pick this one.

Ideal for communication on the go

Designed to keep you connected, this tablet supports WiFi, 4G LTE networks and also allows you to make and receive calls. Pop in your 4G-enabled nano-SIM into its slot, and you're good to go. At 10.3 inches, you'll find this tablet is the perfect size for accessing spreadsheets or catching up with your favourite serials. There's plenty of space for all your files and movies as it has 32GB of storage that you can increase to 128GB using a storage card.

For a capable calling tablet, this one's a great choice.

Bring your entertainment to life

This tablet sets the standards for all others that follow. Fast and efficient, it comes with 6GB of RAM and supports up to 1TB of storage. Equipped with a fantastic 12.4-inch screen and powerful Dolby Atmos speakers, you can experience immersive gaming and movies. Furthermore, you can tap, type and sketch away as per your preference as this tablet supports multiple input methods and comes with a proprietary stylus pen. Additionally, its all-day battery keeps you going for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

If you're looking for a powerhouse of a tablet, you can't go wrong choosing this one.

Upgrade your performance

Powered by an octa-core processor, this tablet helps you do more. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, enabling you to tackle any task easily. You'll have no trouble when it comes to connectivity as it features a USB C connector and boasts WiFi, 4G, Bluetooth, and GPS support. In addition, it features dual 4G sim slots and comes unlocked so you can seamlessly connect to your preferred 4G network even when travelling abroad. For premium features at an affordable price, we find this tablet offers excellent value for money.

For a pocket-friendly tablet, we recommend buying this one.