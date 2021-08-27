Ergonomic design

This premium speaker delivers a powerful 14W stereo sound for a complete immersive experience. It has the battery time of upto 9 hours without its RGB LEDs and upto 7 hours with it. This speaker is splash proof and waterproof. The 360 degree ergonomic design makes it ideal to be carried around anywhere you go. It also comes with a carry strap making it very convenient to carry around. This speaker has a type-c interface for charging and it also has other connectivity ports such as Bluetooth, AUX, USB, FM. It has control buttons that can help you control volume, tracks and play/pause functions. It also has voice assistance integrated with Google and Siri which can help you check all the latest scores, weather updates and much more with Single Press Voice Assistance. BoAt Stone 1200 14 W Bluetooth Speaker (with 9 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0, IPX7 Water Resistance, Type C Charging, TWS Feature, Shoulder Strap and RGB LEDs Blue) has 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Long battery life

This Bluetooth speaker has a distinctive design with aluminium finish and a built-in USB Drive. It has a long battery life upto 20 hours for long listening hours. It has a bass boost function for low-end power. This speaker requires a 3 minute quick charge and it is quite lightweight. It also supports FM features with FM recording. This speaker is totally waterproof and dust proof. In order to get a stereo sound you can add an extra speaker and enjoy the experience. Sony SRS-XB12 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker (with 16 Hours Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof, Rustproof, Speaker with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls Green) brings dance music to life with extra bass.

Extra power

This speaker can be connected wirelessly upto 2 smartphones or tablets and take turns playing impressive stereo sound. It has built-in 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery supports upto 12 hours of playtime. This speaker is completely waterproof and has dual external passive radiators which demonstrate just how powerful your speaker is. This speaker has a voice assistant integrated with Google or Siri with a simple button press. Now you can play music, Spotify, podcasts or call and send messages using the integrated voice assistant. JBL Flip 4 by Harman Portable Wireless Speaker (with Powerful Bass & Mic Black) delivers strong Bluetooth audio from its modest, waterproof frame and comes along with a warranty card.

Advanced audio experience

This speaker gives an audio experience that appeals to casual listeners and audiophiles alike. The advanced audio processing technology, larger drivers and more powerful amplifier modules that results in a fully articulate sound at all volumes. It has a bass that amplifies the low-end bass lines depth and synth and acoustic drums tight punch. This speaker is completely waterproof. It has a 20 hours of battery life for an extended playtime and has advanced Bluetooth connectivity which provides authentic wireless sound at a range of up to 100ft while maintaining connectivity. It has a microphone which works as a speakerphone and allows you to chat with friends and colleagues with hands-free clarity. Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers ( 24W,Powerful Louder Sound Speaker,Exceptional XBass,Built in Mic,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,100ft Bluetooth Range for Party/Travel Black) is developed with premium quality materials to protect the portable audio experience which is suited for every type of adventure and lifestyle.