Liquid cool tech

Mi 11X Pro 5G is a 5G ready premium smartphone which functions on 2.84 GHz clock speed and liquid cool technology. It has a 108 MP triple rear camera with 8 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP super macro camera and a 20 MP front camera. It has a 6.67 inch display with full HD+ Display. It has a long battery life with a fast charger in-box and a type-C connectivity. This phone has an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. It also has a three-dimensional heat dissipation system that diffuses the heat more efficiently so that the phone does not overheat.

Sleek design

The OnePlus 8T smartphone never settles for a regular style and look. It has a 120 Hz Fluid material with Full HD display with the size of 6.55 inches. This phone has a rear quad camera with 48 MP, 16 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP lenses with 16 MP front camera. It has an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It functions on Android 11 operating system. This phone has a long battery life and comes with a ‘warp’ charger. OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) come with a manufacturer warranty for device, battery and the in-box accessories.

Easy to hold

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has the most comfortable, sleek curves which has a seamless design. It has a 6.7 inches full HD+ super AMOLED display with 16 M colours. It has an 8 GB RAM and internal storage of 128 GB which is an expandable up to 1 TB. It also has a dual SIM slot with a 4G standby. This phone functions on android 11, v11.0 operating system and an octa core processor. This phone is water and dust resistant. It has 64 MP main camera along with 12 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP lenses for crisp, clear photos throughout the day. It also has a front camera of 32 MP. It comes in two colours black and violet and has a long battery life.

Borderless screen

The OPPO Reno5 Pro phone has a 3D borderless sense screen with AI highlight video which consists of Ultra night and live HDR mode. It has a quad rear camera that consists of 64 MP, 8 MP, 2MP and 2 MP along with a 32 MP front camera. This phone has a long battery life and has a flash charger set which helps to charge your phone within 30 minutes. It has a 6.55 inch display with full HD+ resolution. This phone functions on colour OS 11.1, android v11.0 operating system. It has 8GB RAM with 128 GB memory storage.