High quality resolution

This is a premium quality smartphone which is 5G ready. It has a 128 GB Internal memory which is expandable up to 1 TB. This mobile phone has dual sim slots. It also has a triple rear camera setup which is 12 MP dual pixel, with a 1.8 wide rear camera and 12 MP ultra wide camera with 30X space zoom. The camera has a single take and night mode with a 32MP front punch-hole camera. It has a 6.5 inch display with high quality resolution. This mobile phone comes with a super-fast charger which is wireless and a fingerprint sensor.

Multiple modes

This premium mobile phone comes in lake blue colour which is 5G ready. It is loaded with a quad rear camera module that features a 48 MP main camera, 16 MP Ultra Wide angle camera and 5 MP Macro camera with 2 MP monochrome camera. It also has a 16 MP front camera. The display is 6.55 inch wide and has a hands-free access to Alexa. It has different modes like reading mode, night mode, GPS trackers, video player, music player and vibrant colour displays. OnePlus 9R 5G (Lake Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) comes with a charger and a cable.

Fast charging

This is a premium quality mobile phone which is 5G ready. It has 128 GB internal storage which is expandable. This phone has a 48 MP Triple rear camera with 8MP ultra wide and 5 MP super macro camera and a 20 MP front camera. It has a 6.67 inch display with ultra HDR and a tiny punch hole. It has hands-free access for Alexa. This phone has long exposure with night mode, short video mode, clone mode, vlog mode and time lapse. Mi 11X comes with a fast charger and a screen-protector.

5G ready

This mobile phone has 6.44 inch display with HDR and high quality resolution. It has a three rear cameras of 64 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP and 44 MP Selfie camera with LED flash. It has 128 GB internal storage with dual sim slots. This phone also has a fast charging set with type-C charging pin. It also a 5G ready phone. Vivo V21 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) comes in a sunset dazzle colour.