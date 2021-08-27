Compact design

This camera combines exhilarating speed and performance with a smart and compact design. It can be ideal for travel, events, and anywhere on the go. This camera has a high performance 1.0 inch and 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor and bright f/1.8-2.8 lens to help capture impressive images even in low light conditions. The new Digic & Image processor has improved auto focused tracking, enhanced IS and superb image clarity even when shooting with a high ISO. It also provides a high speed continuous shooting up to 8 fps in RAW, JPEG and RAW + JPEG modes. The Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II also has full HD capability.

AI tech

This camera comes with Bluetooth wireless shooting grip and 2 units of rechargeable battery pack (NP-BX1). It also has a micro USB cable and 1 unit of wind screen with screen adapter. This camera also comes with an SD and an instruction manual. With the helpful AI technology, you can rely on the autofocus sticking firmly to your face and eyes without wandering to other objects during vlogging. It also has the feature of Bokeh Switch. With the Product Showcase Setting, you can take your YouTube product reviews to a new level of professionalism with fast and precise focus transitions. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 (Compact, Video Eye AF, Flip Screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging Camera and Content Creation) – Black helps you record your voice even in large crowds and captures moments in an epic slow motion to add drama and magic to your videos with an additional microphone output.

HDR move mode

This is a 24.2 megapixel camera with a large APS-C CMOS image sensor. It has a copper wiring structure for better performance and hybrid phase with contrast detection auto- focus. It also has a highly accurate face and eye detection algorithm. This camera can achieve focus in low light and get great images. This is because of the advanced image processing provided by the camera’s copper wire processor. It also has a 3.5 inch wide LCD touch-screen that can be opened and closed between 0 to 180 degrees and rotated between -90 to +180 degrees. This camera has a new HDR movie mode that gives 4K quality, HD videos. It gives amazing image qualities. Fujifilm X-T200 24.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with XC 15-45 mm Lens (APS-C Sensor, Electronic Viewfinder, Vari-Angle LCD Touchscreen, Face/Eye AF, 4K Video Vlogging, Film Simulations) - Champagne Gold has additional HDMI, USB (type C) outputs and microphone/remote release connector

Free angle LCD

This vlogging camera has superior performance and portability, designed especially for content creators with 4K/30p and FHD/60p video. With advanced image stabilization that has auto focus and 3 built-in microphones in OZO audio picks up sounds clearly. It has a 20.3 High resolution MFT sensor with a variety of frame rate options. Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Mirrorless Vlogging Camera (Black) with Bluetooth Tripod Grip, Built-in Mic & 12-32mm Lens, Micro Four Thirds Sensor, Flip Screen, 5-Axis is, 4K 24p 30p Video (DC-G100VGW-K) also has 3” Free-angle LCD which is perfect for vlogging which allows you to see exactly what you are capturing and also ensure that your subject is in frame whether shooting vertically or horizontally.