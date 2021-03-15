For The Immersive Sound Experience

Bose is known to engineer some of the best speakers in the market that give you the loud and immersive listening experience. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable & Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker speakers give you a 360 degree sound for that’s uniform and thrilling at the same time no matter which side of the room you are in. Its build is sturdy and water-resistant. It comes with a lithium-ion battery and gives you 16 hours of play time without interruption. It also allows NFC connectivity for enabled devices making connectivity super simple. You can also pair two speakers for a stereo experience and swap controls as well. In a nutshell, it is everything you want your speakers to be and more!

Long Battery Life and Consistent Music

The Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes with 20 hours of uninterrupted play on a single charge.The build of this speaker is extremely sturdy, attractive and durable. It is supremely rugged so you can carry it wherever you go. It provides a multi-directional uniform and consistent listening experience so you can listen to deep, immersive music both indoors and outdoors. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 so you can listen to music from even 30 feet away. The connectivity range is huge and strong. It is also water resistant so you don’t have to worry about accidents. You can customize your sound based on your preferences as well.

Compact and Powerful

Sony MHC-V21D High Power Portable Party System speakers come in a compact and portable design so you can carry it wherever you go. It also has an integrated DVD player with HDMI ARC for your good old CDs. These speakers come with Bluetooth as well as NFC connectivity. It provides a wider and more immersive sound range and experience because of its angled build. It also comes with karaoke and guitar inputs as well as speaker lights. With this speaker you’ll get an amazing and thrilling experience while playing your favourite party songs. You can connect upto 50 speakers which are compatible and synchronize music and lights as well.

For an Amazing Listening Experience

The Philips TAX4105 Home Audio Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker System comes with karaoke features, male/female voice switch and vocal fader. It has party light effects as well so you can set the right ambiance for your parties. This speaker comes with handles and wheels so you can conveniently transport it wherever you go. It comes in a compact build so it’s easily transportable and can fit any space very easily. It also has USB and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback. You can listen to your favourite jam in a deep and immersive ambiance in whichever way you’d prefer connecting to the device, wherever you go!