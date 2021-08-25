Vintage design

Onix Melody Delux Portable Rechargeable Radio delivers a realistic and powerful auditory experience in wide frequency. They are designed from the ground up to perform in the real world of sound. No matter whether you are performing or listening, we are here to design and deliver high-quality radio system series. So you can get an indelible audio experience forever. This supports USB/SD and TF card & Bluetooth, along with FM/AM/SW functions and DSP radio. This is also great for when you go for outings & parties. Onix Bluetooth radio comes with a pretty vintage design, you will feel the real nostalgia.

Dynamic speaker

iBELL Castor FM660BT Portable FM Radio is a portable table top FM Radio 9 Band FM/AM/SW, Bluetooth Speakers. It has a built-in dynamic speaker with a carrying strap. A strong handle and rechargeable battery makes playing it more amazing.

The high sensitivity receiver, telephonic antenna, MP3 audio files playback allows you to enjoy music for a longer time without interruption.

Compact design

Acoosta Suno Mini has over 500 curated songs across 3 different stations that you can play offline at the touch of a button. This player comes with songs from different artists. This sound is loud,delivering a great treble range and rich bass.FM functionality also allows you to listen to radio. This device also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology with strong connectivity and range so you can easily connect with other devices with utmost convenience. With a single charge this device can give you 5 hours of uninterrupted listening. It’s a great purchase option and budget friendly.

Evergreen Songs

Saregama Carvaan Hindi - Portable Music Player comes with 5000 pre-loaded, selective evergreen hindi songs from singing legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, R.D. Burman. It comes with Bluetooth 2.0 technology allowing you to listen to your own songs from any device. It has built-in stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack and gives you about 4 hours of uninterrupted listening experience with a single charge. It comes with a year warranty and an LCD screen in the retro look itself. It's a great gifting option for your loved ones and for you to have at home as well.