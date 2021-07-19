Bring out the musician in you

This light and compact electronic keyboard has 37 mini-keys that are designed for a child's small fingers. A headphone jack is built-in to allow you to connect a headphone if you would like to keep the noise level of the speaker at zero. An octave shift button enables you to change the pitch of the 120 instrument sounds that it comes with. The keyboard has 8 Indian musical instruments to play along with, such as the Tabla and Dhol for those interested in playing Indian folk music or Bollywood tracks. Buy this keyboard to encourage your kids to take up music with a passion.

For the love of music

This keyboard with 61 keys is for those who are serious about learning to play the instrument. The keyboard has built-in speakers, so you do not have to connect it to an amplifier. A tempo control button allows you to control the speed of a beat so your fingers can keep up while playing along to it. With 255 pre-recorded instruments, this keyboard lets you play along with just about any musical instrument you can think of. The keyboard features a Vibrato function that adds a vibrating quality to the note being played, with 7 being the highest level of Vibrato possible. Buy it to improve your keyboard skills.

Practice makes perfect

This keyboard is best suited for those between the ages of 3 to 5. The instrument could potentially start your toddler's career in music with proper motivation and practice. The keyboard has 100 tones and 50 beats that your kids can play along to. The 44 mini keys are just the right number for kids to memorise and practice on. An LCD display on the centre of the keyboard acts as a visual guide for kids and makes learning fun. A free introductory series to learn the instrument is available on the maker's website. Buy it to bring the gift of music to your tiny tots.

Feel the music inside you

This keyboard weighs just 1.6kg and the fact that it can run on 6AA batteries, makes it highly portable. The keyboard ships with keynote stickers to make it easy for beginners to identify and memorise music notes. The instrument allows for instant audio recording and playback at the touch of a button so you can review and monitor your performance. It has a conveniently fitted music stand to hold up your music books for easy reading. Buy this keyboard as its many features offer you great value for money.