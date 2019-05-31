Stanford Research/American Lung Association" title="Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit: Stanford Research/American Lung Association" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/tech/photos/world-no-tobacco-day-10-vintage-ads-that-will-get-you-considering-quitting-smoking-6731611-2.html" data-desc="Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit: Stanford Research/American Lung Association" data-index="12" data-photo-id="2"> < 2 /11 Stanford Research/American Lung Association" title="Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit:" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/tech/photos/world-no-tobacco-day-10-vintage-ads-that-will-get-you-considering-quitting-smoking-6731611-2.html" data-desc="Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit:" data-index="12" data-photo-id="2">



Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit: Stanford Research/American Lung Association

The billboard is one of the 30 sponsored by the Division of Cancer Control of the State of Maine's Department of Health and Welfare and might be one of the first in the USA to advertise the dangers of smoking. 19 Jul 1966, South Portland, Maine, USA Cars park beneath a billboard stating, "Cigarette smoking is bad for your health...." Image: Flickr/Navybrat22

Even the Nazis in Germany didn't approve of smoking & banned it. Image credit: Wikipedia/BMJ

A series of posters that spoke of having more money to spend if you didn't smoke to encouraged people to quit. Image credit: Pinterest/GoRetro

German anti-smoking campaign poster that shows a man smoking a cigarette, showing the route through which the smoke passes to the heart and lungs. Printed: ~1900 Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

In an effort to undo the damages that the cigarette+advertisment industries did, British Health Association introduced a National No-Smoking Day in 1985. Image Credit: Twitter/@8pixelco