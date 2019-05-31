Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
World No-Tobacco Day: 10 vintage ads that will get you considering quitting smoking

tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 16:29:48 IST

Once upon a time (1989, specifically), Leonard Nimoy aka Mr Spock demanded that you stop smoking. Instead, he requests that you live long & prosper. Credit: American Cancer Society/Pinterest

Joan Lundex, a popular TV personality from the 90s talks about how smoking can affect mothers as well as the baby. Image credit: Stanford Research/American Lung Association

Why smoke when you can kiss? Image credit: American Cancer Society/MakeTheLogoBigger

The billboard is one of the 30 sponsored by the Division of Cancer Control of the State of Maine's Department of Health and Welfare and might be one of the first in the USA to advertise the dangers of smoking. 19 Jul 1966, South Portland, Maine, USA Cars park beneath a billboard stating, "Cigarette smoking is bad for your health...." Image: Flickr/Navybrat22

Even the Nazis in Germany didn't approve of smoking & banned it. Image credit: Wikipedia/BMJ

A series of posters that spoke of having more money to spend if you didn't smoke to encouraged people to quit. Image credit: Pinterest/GoRetro

German anti-smoking campaign poster that shows a man smoking a cigarette, showing the route through which the smoke passes to the heart and lungs. Printed: ~1900 Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

In an effort to undo the damages that the cigarette+advertisment industries did, British Health Association introduced a National No-Smoking Day in 1985. Image Credit: Twitter/@8pixelco

Image credit: WordPress

Image courtesy: Youth Change

A c. 1910 factory sign that urges its workers not to smoke and throw their cigarette butts on the ground. Image credit: Urban Remains Chicago

