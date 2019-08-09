Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
World Book Lovers' Day: Ten unputdownable science books that everyone loves

tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2019 13:58:49 IST

Sapiens: A brief history of Humankind, author- Yuval Noah Harari. Image credit: Amazon
The Theory of Everything, author- Stephan Hawking image credit: Amazon
The Theory of Everything, author- Sun Tzu. Image credit: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons
Bottle of Lies: Ranbaxy and the Dark side of Indian Pharma, author- Katherine Eban Image credit: Amazon
Black Holes: The Reith Lectures, author- Stephan Hawking Image credit: Amazon
Titanic: the story of the unsinkable ship, author- Hourly History Image credit: Amazon
Cosmos, author- Carl Sagan. Image credit: Amazon
Astrophysics for People in a hurry, author- Neil deGrasse Tyson Image credit: Neil deGrasse Tyson/Twitter
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, author- Rebecca Skloot Image credit: Amazon
Amazon

How to become an Amazon Prime member

Aug 08, 2019
How to become an Amazon Prime member
Flipkart to launch a free video streaming service before Diwali to take on Amazon

Flipkart

Flipkart to launch a free video streaming service before Diwali to take on Amazon

Aug 05, 2019
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 bn; move aims at funding billionaire entrepreneur’s rocket firm Blue Origin

NewsTracker

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 bn; move aims at funding billionaire entrepreneur’s rocket firm Blue Origin

Aug 06, 2019
Amazon introduces Personal Shopper service that lets you try clothes for seven days

Amazon

Amazon introduces Personal Shopper service that lets you try clothes for seven days

Aug 01, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Day 1: Best deals on iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Day 1: Best deals on iPhone XR, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Aug 08, 2019
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Realme U1, Mi A2, more for Prime members

Amazon Freedom Sale

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best deals on Realme U1, Mi A2, more for Prime members

Aug 07, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019