The Theory of Everything, author- Stephan Hawking image credit: Amazon
The Theory of Everything, author- Sun Tzu. Image credit: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons
Bottle of Lies: Ranbaxy and the Dark side of Indian Pharma, author- Katherine Eban Image credit: Amazon
Black Holes: The Reith Lectures, author- Stephan Hawking Image credit: Amazon
Titanic: the story of the unsinkable ship, author- Hourly History Image credit: Amazon
Cosmos, author- Carl Sagan. Image credit: Amazon
Astrophysics for People in a hurry, author- Neil deGrasse Tyson Image credit: Neil deGrasse Tyson/Twitter
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, author- Rebecca Skloot Image credit: Amazon