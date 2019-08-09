< 2 /11



The Theory of Everything, author- Stephan Hawking image credit: Amazon

< 3 /11



The Theory of Everything, author- Sun Tzu. Image credit: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

< 4 /11



Bottle of Lies: Ranbaxy and the Dark side of Indian Pharma, author- Katherine Eban Image credit: Amazon

< 5 /11



Black Holes: The Reith Lectures, author- Stephan Hawking Image credit: Amazon

< 6 /11



Titanic: the story of the unsinkable ship, author- Hourly History Image credit: Amazon

< 7 /11



Cosmos, author- Carl Sagan. Image credit: Amazon

< 8 /11



Astrophysics for People in a hurry, author- Neil deGrasse Tyson Image credit: Neil deGrasse Tyson/Twitter

< 9 /11



The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, author- Rebecca Skloot Image credit: Amazon

< 10 /11



