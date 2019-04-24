Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

Triumph Speed Twin launched in India: Here’s a closer look at the details

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 21:19:16 IST

The Triumph Speed Twin is latest retro-classic motorcycle to be added to the Bonneville family. The Motorcycle is priced at Rs 9.46 lakhs (ex-showroom) across India.
<1/7>

The Triumph Speed Twin is latest retro-classic motorcycle to be added to the Bonneville family. The Motorcycle is priced at Rs 9.46 lakhs (ex-showroom) across India.

The dual 305 mm discs and Brembo four-piston callipers up front should provide plenty of bite, while a single, 220mm disc held by a Nissin calliper sits on the rear wheel.
<2/7

The dual 305 mm discs and Brembo four-piston callipers up front should provide plenty of bite, while a single, 220mm disc held by a Nissin calliper sits on the rear wheel.

The Triumph Speed Twin uses the same powertrain as the Triumph Thruxton R. This would include the same 1,200cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 97 PS and 112 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.
<3/7

The Triumph Speed Twin uses the same powertrain as the Triumph Thruxton R. This would include the same 1,200cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 97 PS and 112 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The instrument cluster is a mix of retro and modern with clean-looking twin-pod with a very premium looking fit and finish.
<4/7

The instrument cluster is a mix of retro and modern with clean-looking twin-pod with a very premium looking fit and finish.

While the round headlamp lends it that classic touch, the LED DRLs keep things modern.
<5/7

While the round headlamp lends it that classic touch, the LED DRLs keep things modern.

The new speed twin looks a lot like the more basic Triumph Street Twin just a bit larger with a sportier stance.
<6/7

The new speed twin looks a lot like the more basic Triumph Street Twin just a bit larger with a sportier stance.

<7/7

tags



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin launched in India starting at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh

Apr 24, 2019
Triumph Speed Twin launched in India starting at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh

science

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019