The dual 305 mm discs and Brembo four-piston callipers up front should provide plenty of bite, while a single, 220mm disc held by a Nissin calliper sits on the rear wheel.

The Triumph Speed Twin uses the same powertrain as the Triumph Thruxton R. This would include the same 1,200cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 97 PS and 112 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The instrument cluster is a mix of retro and modern with clean-looking twin-pod with a very premium looking fit and finish.

While the round headlamp lends it that classic touch, the LED DRLs keep things modern.

The new speed twin looks a lot like the more basic Triumph Street Twin just a bit larger with a sportier stance.