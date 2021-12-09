Thursday, December 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

Tejashwi Yadav ties knot with school friend Rajshri at intimate ceremony in Delhi

FP StaffDec 09, 2021 19:19:13 IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav got married to his school friend Rajshri in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.
<1/4>

Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav got married to his school friend Rajshri in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.

As per <em>India TV</em>'s report, among nine siblings, Tejashwi Yadav is the last to get married. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur seat and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Though younger to Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi is considered to be heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Pradad.
<2/4

As per India TV's report, among nine siblings, Tejashwi Yadav is the last to get married. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur seat and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Though younger to Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi is considered to be heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Pradad.

The function was kept low key at the insistence of Tejashwi, who served as Deputy CM of Bihar from 2015-2017, revealed sources.
<3/4

The function was kept low key at the insistence of Tejashwi, who served as Deputy CM of Bihar from 2015-2017, revealed sources.

Tight security arrangements were made at the wedding venue. Several bouncers were seen standing outside the farm house and details of all vehicles were being checked before allowed to enter the main gate, reported <em>India TV</em>.
<4/4

Tight security arrangements were made at the wedding venue. Several bouncers were seen standing outside the farm house and details of all vehicles were being checked before allowed to enter the main gate, reported India TV.

tags

top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING



latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


also see

ImagesOfTheDay

Winter session of Parliament: Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

Nov 29, 2021
Winter session of Parliament: Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition
INS Vela, fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy

ImagesOfTheDay

INS Vela, fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy

Nov 25, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport

ImagesOfTheDay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Jewar Airport

Nov 25, 2021
With candles and portraits, India pays tribute to its top general CDS Bipin Rawat

ImagesOfTheDay

With candles and portraits, India pays tribute to its top general CDS Bipin Rawat

Dec 09, 2021
Meet Fadel Othman, the one-legged kung fu master teaching over 100 children

ImagesOfTheDay

Meet Fadel Othman, the one-legged kung fu master teaching over 100 children

Dec 07, 2021
From ship wreckage to dramatic lighthouses: A look at images from Historic Photographer of the Year

ImagesOfTheDay

From ship wreckage to dramatic lighthouses: A look at images from Historic Photographer of the Year

Nov 29, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021