As per India TV's report, among nine siblings, Tejashwi Yadav is the last to get married. Tejashwi is an MLA from Raghopur seat and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Though younger to Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi is considered to be heir apparent of RJD chief Lalu Pradad.

The function was kept low key at the insistence of Tejashwi, who served as Deputy CM of Bihar from 2015-2017, revealed sources.