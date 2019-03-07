< 2 /6





The micro-SUV flaunts a bold and attractive design and takes styling cues from Tata's H5X concept aka the Harrier

Tata H2X SUV's headlights are similar to the Harrier's eye-like LED DRLs at each end of the slim grille that is placed above the main lamps.

The diamond-shaped DLO, Y-shaped tail lights, compact rear windscreen and tri-arrow design give the Tata H2X an interesting profile.

The H2X concept sports twin 10.2-inch screens and feature a touchscreen unit for infotainment.