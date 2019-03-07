Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
Tata H2X in photos: A closer look at the transformer-like sub compact SUV

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 17:56:35 IST

Tata H2X sub-compact SUV concept was showcased at 2019 Geneva Motor Show
<1/6>

The micro-SUV flaunts a bold and attractive design and takes styling cues from Tata's H5X concept aka the Harrier
<2/6

Tata H2X SUV's headlights are similar to the Harrier's eye-like LED DRLs at each end of the slim grille that is placed above the main lamps.
<3/6

The diamond-shaped DLO, Y-shaped tail lights, compact rear windscreen and tri-arrow design give the Tata H2X an interesting profile.
<4/6

The H2X concept sports twin 10.2-inch screens and feature a touchscreen unit for infotainment.
<5/6

Tata H2X is confirmed to have a length of 3.85 m. The micro-SUV which is based on ALFA architecture will slot below the Nexon and it will be launched in 2020.
<6/6

