Astronaut Scott Kelly posted this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from the International Space Station on Instagram. Image credit: Instagram/NASA/Scott Kelly

A meteor streaks across the sky above Washington, DC during the annual Perseid meteor shower in 2015. Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Perseid meteor shower that took place in 2015. Image credit: Flickr/Thanasis Papathanasiou

A NASA camera located near Tucson, Arizona, captured this image of a spider and a Perseid meteor on Aug. 5, 2019. Image credit: NASA

In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in August 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Astronomer Fred Bruenjes recorded a series 30 second long exposures spanning about six hours in 2004 and combined them. There are 51 Perseid meteors in the composite image, including one seen nearly head-on. Image Credits: Fred Bruenjes

The Perseid meteors shower and the Milky Way. Image Credit: NASA/Jens Hackmann

Perseids meteor shower. Image credit: NASA/Jimmy Westlake