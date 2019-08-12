Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
Stunning display of the annual Perseids meteor shower through the ages — in photos

tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 18:45:05 IST

Astronaut Ron Garan tweeted this image from the International Space Station on August 2011 during the Perseid Meteor Shower. Image credit: NASA
Astronaut Scott Kelly posted this photo of the Perseid meteor shower from the International Space Station on Instagram. Image credit: Instagram/NASA/Scott Kelly
A meteor streaks across the sky above Washington, DC during the annual Perseid meteor shower in 2015. Photo Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky
The Perseid meteor shower that took place in 2015. Image credit: Flickr/<a rel=Thanasis Papathanasiou" title="The Perseid meteor shower that took place in 2015. Image credit: Flickr/Thanasis Papathanasiou" data-url="https://www.firstpost.com/tech/photos/stunning-display-of-the-annual-perseids-meteor-shower-through-the-ages-in-photos-7149431-4.html" data-desc="The Perseid meteor shower that took place in 2015. Image credit: Flickr/Thanasis Papathanasiou" data-index="14" data-photo-id="4">
A NASA camera located near Tucson, Arizona, captured this image of a spider and a Perseid meteor on Aug. 5, 2019. Image credit: NASA
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower in August 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Astronomer Fred Bruenjes recorded a series 30 second long exposures spanning about six hours in 2004 and combined them. There are 51 Perseid meteors in the composite image, including one seen nearly head-on. Image Credits: Fred Bruenjes
The Perseid meteors shower and the Milky Way. Image Credit: NASA/Jens Hackmann
Perseids meteor shower. Image credit: NASA/Jimmy Westlake
Perseid Meteors over Mount Shasta<br />Image Credit: NASA/Brad Goldpaint
Perseid Meteors over Mount Shasta
