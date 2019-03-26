Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500: See the new scramblers in pictures

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 22:23:26 IST

The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials launched starting at Rs 1.62 lakh. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
The Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 features the same old 346cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 20 PS and 28 Nm of torque. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
While the painted chassis stands out from the rest of the body, the styling elements come from the 80’s Trials models. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
The rear end of the Bullet Trails features a luggage carrier and knobby tyres for better grip in rough terrain. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
The headlamp on both Bullet Trials models are well-protected with a grille. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
Both the Bullet Trials 350 and 500 feature an upswept exhaust for better water wading ability. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
Cross handlebars are in place to reduce vibration at the handles. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
Both Trials models come with dual channel ABS braking. Image: Tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar.
