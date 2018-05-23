1/16
All the Avengers Fans out there, you will totally dig this! OnePlus 6 has launched an Avengers Edition for a limited time offer. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Remember all those beautiful images with that reflection that made the phone look nice to you, well here's one that we shot. OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition has a carbon fibreglass design. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
Here's another one! Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The Avengers Logo looks like this at the back. One slight niggle is the USB-C port, which is USB-C but is only rated for USB 2.0 speeds. The 3.5 mm headphone jack remains. Notice how the base of the OnePlus 6 has a noticeable slope. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The notch is everywhere, and OnePlus obviously had to have it! If you don't like it, there is a way to cover it up as well. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
The alert slider in golden stands out in the overall black body which adds the much-needed bling factor. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar
Besides the 'original' OnePlus 6 wallpapers, which are very Apple X like, OnePlus has thrown in some Avenger wallpapers and they look fancaay! Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The OnePlus 6 comes with a dual rear camera setup, with the cameras arranged vertically on the central axis. There's a 16 MP primary camera with OIS up top and a 20 MP secondary camera below. Both the cameras come with an f/1.7 aperture lens. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The phone gets a black and yellow theme as default, there is, however, a toggle to go back to the white and black theme. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The OnePlus 6 certainly delivers impressive-looking images. These look really good on the phone’s display. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The front camera comes with a 16 MP resolution. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The front camera comes with a 16 MP resolution. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The camera interface is simple. You have options to shoot in Portrait Mode and Pro Modes, as well as shoot Slow-Mo and Time Lapse. The OnePlus 6 supports a 480 fps slow motion mode at 720p. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K at 60fps.Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
You can shoot in the RAW format, and if you are someone who doesn't like to shoot on auto, then there is the Pro mode that lets you control settings such as ISO, White Balance, Shutter Speed. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
OnePlus 6 comes with Android 8.1 out of the box and it has the OxygenOS 5.1.3 skin atop it. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
The Avenger Edition comes in the top end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant and is priced at Rs 44,999. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
If you're unsure about the notch, you have an option to black it out. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput
If you're unsure about the notch, you have an option to black it out. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput