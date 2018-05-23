1/9
Display: While the display size and resolution is identical on both phones, Samsung's OLED display is just not as pleasant as the Nokia's LCD. Colours on the A6+ seem a bit over-saturated and the display doesn't seem as sharp as on the 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
2/9
Rear Camera: Sasmung offers users a 16 MP f/1.7 + 5 MP f/1.9 dual camera on the rear while Nokia offers a 12 MP f/1.8 + 13 MP f/2.6 dual rear camera. In Samsung's case, the 5 MP unit is specifically used for better bokeh images. Nokia offers a more traditional wide+tele lens combo. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
3/9
Front Camera: For selfie lovers, Samsung's 24 MP f/1.9 camera appears to have an edge over Nokia's 16 MP f/2.0 unit. However, we found that selfies on the Nokia were sharper and showed better colours. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
4/9
In hand use: The grip on both the phones is similar with the Galaxy A6 Plus being slightly chubby. One-hand usage may not be possible on either phones as they are both quite large. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
5/9
Rear: The Nokia 7 Plus has a distinctive copper Nokia logo on the back while also sporting a copper camera ring. The A6 Plus on the flipside looks ordinary and has an oddly designed antenna band running on the back. However, both phones are fingerprint magnets. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
6/9
Sides: The Galaxy A6 Plus has its speaker placed on the right side of the phone unlike the usual bottom firing speaker placement. This may seem odd at first but it ensures users don't cover the speaker grille while watching videos or gaming. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
7/9
Ports: The Nokia 7 Plus uses the newer Type-C USB port whereas the Galaxy A6 Plus gets a more traditional micro-USB port. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is placed on the bottom on the A6 Plus unlike the Nokia 7 Plus where the jack is placed on the top. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
8/9
Frame: The Nokia 7 Plus has a premium looking frame with its copper-finished sides whereas the Galaxy A6 Plus has a plain black rounded frame. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi
9/9
Detailed hardware specifications of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Sneha Sharma
