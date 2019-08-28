Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

NASA's Spitzer telescope celebrates its sweet 16 with 10 splendid stellar images

tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 13:38:10 IST

The Spitzer space telescope captured this infrared image of the Messier 81 galaxy that is located in the Ursa Major constellation. The image shows lanes of dust where there is active star formation. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<1/10>

The Spitzer space telescope captured this infrared image of the Messier 81 galaxy that is located in the Ursa Major constellation. The image shows lanes of dust where there is active star formation. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The Spitzer space telescope shows the giant star Zeta Ophiuchi and the bow shock or shock wave in front of it. The bow is only visible in infrared light and is created by winds that flow from the star making ripples in the surrounding dust. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<2/10

The Spitzer space telescope shows the giant star Zeta Ophiuchi and the bow shock or shock wave in front of it. The bow is only visible in infrared light and is created by winds that flow from the star making ripples in the surrounding dust. Image credit: NASA/JPL

This is the Messier 104 or Sombrero galaxy and the Spritzer telescope was the first one to reveal the smooth, bright ring of dust (in red) circling the galaxy. The disk is also warped which is usually the result of a gravitational encounter with another galaxy. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<3/10

This is the Messier 104 or Sombrero galaxy and the Spritzer telescope was the first one to reveal the smooth, bright ring of dust (in red) circling the galaxy. The disk is also warped which is usually the result of a gravitational encounter with another galaxy. Image credit: NASA/JPL

This an image of the pinwheel galaxy or messier 101 which has combined data from four different telescopes including the Spritzer telescope. This galaxy is 70 percent larger than our Milky Way and is 21 million light-years away from the Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<4/10

This an image of the pinwheel galaxy or messier 101 which has combined data from four different telescopes including the Spritzer telescope. This galaxy is 70 percent larger than our Milky Way and is 21 million light-years away from the Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The Orion nebula, the brightest spot in the sword of the Orion constellation. This image is a combination of data from the Spritzer and Hubble telescopes. In the centre of the image are four massive stars that are collectively called the Trapezium. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<5/10

The Orion nebula, the brightest spot in the sword of the Orion constellation. This image is a combination of data from the Spritzer and Hubble telescopes. In the centre of the image are four massive stars that are collectively called the Trapezium. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The Helix Nebula has formed in the shape of an eye and is the remnants of a sun-like star that is located 700 light-years away from Earth. When stars run out of their internal fuel supply, their outer layers puff up and that creates a nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<6/10

The Helix Nebula has formed in the shape of an eye and is the remnants of a sun-like star that is located 700 light-years away from Earth. When stars run out of their internal fuel supply, their outer layers puff up and that creates a nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL

This is an image of the Rho Ophiuchi nebula which is located 400 light-years away from the Earth. One can see newborn stars peeking out from beneath the blanket of dust. This region is also one of the closest star-forming regions in the solar system. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<7/10

This is an image of the Rho Ophiuchi nebula which is located 400 light-years away from the Earth. One can see newborn stars peeking out from beneath the blanket of dust. This region is also one of the closest star-forming regions in the solar system. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The Spider Nebula, located in the Auriga constellation, is 10,000 light-years away from the Earth. This image was formed by combining data from Spritzer and the Two Micron All-Sky Survey program. The green clouds in the image are dust clouds and indicative of star-formation in this region. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<8/10

The Spider Nebula, located in the Auriga constellation, is 10,000 light-years away from the Earth. This image was formed by combining data from Spritzer and the Two Micron All-Sky Survey program. The green clouds in the image are dust clouds and indicative of star-formation in this region. Image credit: NASA/JPL

This image is a mosaic of generational stars that has been taken by the Spitzer telescope. One can see multiple star clusters that have formed at different time periods but born from the same clumps of cloud and gas. The green and orange light is a faraway nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<9/10

This image is a mosaic of generational stars that has been taken by the Spitzer telescope. One can see multiple star clusters that have formed at different time periods but born from the same clumps of cloud and gas. The green and orange light is a faraway nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The Spitzer telescope has zoomed into the star cluster known as the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. The densest parts of the dust clouds surrounding the stars are seen in yellow and red while the outskirts of the clouds appear in green. Image credit: NASA/JPL
<10/10

The Spitzer telescope has zoomed into the star cluster known as the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. The densest parts of the dust clouds surrounding the stars are seen in yellow and red while the outskirts of the clouds appear in green. Image credit: NASA/JPL

tags


top reviews

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Loading...

also see

Hubble telescope

NASA's Hubble observed a weird, gaseous blob and found an ageing star in the center

Aug 19, 2019
NASA's Hubble observed a weird, gaseous blob and found an ageing star in the center
NASA's Hubble captures stunning new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Jupiter

NASA's Hubble captures stunning new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Aug 14, 2019
NASA's Hubble captures a pair of galaxies merging, distorting in spectacular detail

Galactic Merger

NASA's Hubble captures a pair of galaxies merging, distorting in spectacular detail

Aug 16, 2019
NASA's space telescopes help identify Earth-like exoplanet 48.6 light-years away

exoplanet

NASA's space telescopes help identify Earth-like exoplanet 48.6 light-years away

Aug 20, 2019
Could light, sound pollution attract the interest of advanced aliens out in space?

Aliens

Could light, sound pollution attract the interest of advanced aliens out in space?

Aug 26, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Astrophotography 101

Astrophotography Guide Part 2: Choosing between different astrophotography techniques, equipment

Aug 19, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019