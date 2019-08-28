< 2 /10



The Spitzer space telescope shows the giant star Zeta Ophiuchi and the bow shock or shock wave in front of it. The bow is only visible in infrared light and is created by winds that flow from the star making ripples in the surrounding dust. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 3 /10



This is the Messier 104 or Sombrero galaxy and the Spritzer telescope was the first one to reveal the smooth, bright ring of dust (in red) circling the galaxy. The disk is also warped which is usually the result of a gravitational encounter with another galaxy. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 4 /10



This an image of the pinwheel galaxy or messier 101 which has combined data from four different telescopes including the Spritzer telescope. This galaxy is 70 percent larger than our Milky Way and is 21 million light-years away from the Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 5 /10



The Orion nebula, the brightest spot in the sword of the Orion constellation. This image is a combination of data from the Spritzer and Hubble telescopes. In the centre of the image are four massive stars that are collectively called the Trapezium. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 6 /10



The Helix Nebula has formed in the shape of an eye and is the remnants of a sun-like star that is located 700 light-years away from Earth. When stars run out of their internal fuel supply, their outer layers puff up and that creates a nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 7 /10



This is an image of the Rho Ophiuchi nebula which is located 400 light-years away from the Earth. One can see newborn stars peeking out from beneath the blanket of dust. This region is also one of the closest star-forming regions in the solar system. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 8 /10



The Spider Nebula, located in the Auriga constellation, is 10,000 light-years away from the Earth. This image was formed by combining data from Spritzer and the Two Micron All-Sky Survey program. The green clouds in the image are dust clouds and indicative of star-formation in this region. Image credit: NASA/JPL

< 9 /10



This image is a mosaic of generational stars that has been taken by the Spitzer telescope. One can see multiple star clusters that have formed at different time periods but born from the same clumps of cloud and gas. The green and orange light is a faraway nebula. Image credit: NASA/JPL