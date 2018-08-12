Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Photos

tech2 News Staff 12 August, 2018 16:44 IST

NASA blasts off historic Parker Solar Probe mission to 'touch the Sun'

<1/5>

"Three, two, one, and liftoff!" said a NASA commentator as the Parker Solar Probe lit up the dark night sky aboard a Delta IV-Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral at 1.01 pm IST. Image courtesy: NASA

The $1.5 billion spacecraft toward the Sun is on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms. Image courtesy NASA
<2/5

The $1.5 billion spacecraft toward the Sun is on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms. Image courtesy NASA

History in the making: The unmanned Parker Solar Probe aims to get closer than any human-made object in history to the center of our solar system. Image courtesy: NASA
<3/5

History in the making: The unmanned Parker Solar Probe aims to get closer than any human-made object in history to the center of our solar system. Image courtesy: NASA

Watching your namesake fly: This spacecraft is the only NASA probe in history to be named after a living person — in this case, 91-year-old solar physicist Eugene Parker (in pic). Image courtesy: NASA
<4/5

Watching your namesake fly: This spacecraft is the only NASA probe in history to be named after a living person — in this case, 91-year-old solar physicist Eugene Parker (in pic). Image courtesy: NASA

Using long exposure, a NASA photographer captures the trajectory of the Parker Solar Probe moments after blast off. Image courtesy: NASA
<5/5

Using long exposure, a NASA photographer captures the trajectory of the Parker Solar Probe moments after blast off. Image courtesy: NASA

tags


top reviews

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

OnePlus 6 (128GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Dell XPS 13 (2018) (Core i7)

Dell XPS 13 (2018) (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

Apple iPad 2018 (128GB Wi-Fi+Cell)

TECH2 RATING

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Explorist

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Parker Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe blasts off on epic journey to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 12, 2018

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

NASA Solar Probe

NASA Parker Solar Probe launch delayed, now scheduled for 1:01PM IST on 12 August

Aug 11, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

Parker Solar Probe: NASA is ready to launch its first mission to the Sun

Aug 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Toll in Kerala rains rises to 37, VS Naipaul passes away, India faces stiff task to save Lord's Test; top stories of the day

Aug 12, 2018

science

Parker Probe

NASA blasts off historic Parker Solar Probe mission to 'touch the Sun'

Aug 12, 2018

Parker Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe blasts off on epic journey to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 12, 2018

ISRO

ISRO celebrates 99th birth anniversary of its first chairman Vikram Sarabhai

Aug 12, 2018

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018