The $1.5 billion spacecraft toward the Sun is on a historic mission to protect the Earth by unveiling the mysteries of dangerous solar storms. Image courtesy NASA

History in the making: The unmanned Parker Solar Probe aims to get closer than any human-made object in history to the center of our solar system. Image courtesy: NASA

Watching your namesake fly: This spacecraft is the only NASA probe in history to be named after a living person — in this case, 91-year-old solar physicist Eugene Parker (in pic). Image courtesy: NASA